Canberra's Joe Tapine could miss two Tests for the Kiwis through suspension

AAP
Canberra lock Joe Tapine could miss two internationals for New Zealand after he was charged with a careless high tackle in the NRL grand final.

Tapine was cited for a shot on his Sydney Roosters opposite number Victor Radley in the 19th minute of the Tricolours' pulsating 14-8 victory on Sunday night.

An early guilty plea will see Tapine banned for one match but if he fights the charges and loses he'll miss two games due to carry-over points.

New Zealand face Australia in Wollongong on October 25 and Great Britain the following week. Tapine has played nine Tests.

If he's not picked for the Kiwis and pleads guilty or fails to beat the charge, Tapine will miss the start of the 2020 NRL season.

Joe Tapine. Source: Photosport
