Canberra's Joe Tapine could miss two Tests for the Kiwis through suspension

Canberra lock Joe Tapine could miss two internationals for New Zealand after he was charged with a careless high tackle in the NRL grand final.

Tapine was cited for a shot on his Sydney Roosters opposite number Victor Radley in the 19th minute of the Tricolours' pulsating 14-8 victory on Sunday night.

An early guilty plea will see Tapine banned for one match but if he fights the charges and loses he'll miss two games due to carry-over points.

New Zealand face Australia in Wollongong on October 25 and Great Britain the following week. Tapine has played nine Tests.