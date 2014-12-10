Canberra Raiders star charged with drink driving - report

Source:AAP
Canberra NRL star Josh Papalii has reportedly been charged with drink driving.
The Australian international and Queensland State of Origin forward, who missed last year's Four Nations with an ankle injury, was pulled over yesterday in the ACT, and the Raiders are investigating the matter.
Josh Papalii of the Raiders
Source: Photosport
"We are disappointed with his actions. We will work with the Australian Federal Police," Raiders chief executive Don Furner told News Corp Australia.
