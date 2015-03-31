Canberra league star dropped after pleading guilty to assault charges and public urination

Canberra have ruled fullback Jack Wighton out of playing Brisbane after the Raiders fullback pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Jack Wighton of the Raiders

Wighton boarded a flight from Canberra to join his Raiders teammates in Queensland, where they are preparing for Saturday night's NRL clash at Suncorp Stadium, but the club have confirmed he won't take the field.



"Canberra Raiders today stood down Jack Wighton from this week's match against the Broncos and will convene a board meeting next week to discuss his position," a Raiders statement released today said.



"The Raiders will consult the NRL and are mindful that Jack was today referred to the Galambany Court.



"The Raiders board will consider the matter further in the light of the Galambany Court's decision next week."



The 25-year-old pleaded guilty today to two charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, three of common assault and one of public urination during a night out in February.



The maximum penalty for assault occasioning actual bodily harm is a five-year jail sentence.



The Raiders have been working with the NRL Integrity Unit.



His case was due in court on July 10 but Wighton's plea change means the hearing is no longer needed. Wighton is due back in court on July 4.



The case comes as the Raiders are mounting an unlikely charge towards the finals after star hooker Josh Hodgson's return from a knee injury.



In Hodgson's first game back before the representative bye, the Raiders smashed Wests Tigers 48-12 in their most complete performance of the season.



Canberra sit ninth on the ladder, two games behind the Broncos in eighth.

