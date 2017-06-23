 

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart eyes Ata Hingano's services after being released by Warriors

Canberra coach Ricky Stuart says it would be wonderful for the NRL club to secure young half Ata Hingano.

Ata Hingano of the Warriors scores against the Gold Coast Titans v Vodafone Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium in Robina, Queensland, Australia. 10 June 2017 - Round 14 of the NRL season 2017. Copyright photo: Scott P / www.photosport.nz

Ata Hingano of the Warriors scores against the Gold Coast Titans.

Source: Photosport

The 20-year-old was released by the Warriors despite signing a three-year extension in June with his junior club.

It's understood Hingano will be announced soon as a Raiders signing, less than two weeks before Canberra's NRL season opener on the Gold Coast.

"I don't know exactly where we are in terms of contracts but we have been discussing Ata and it would be wonderful to have him join our squad, but I can't confirm or deny that at the moment," Stuart said on Wednesday.

Bringing in Hingano would give the Raiders extra depth in their playmaking ranks.

Stuart said he was almost settled on his starting No.9 for the Titans game to replace injured star Josh Hodgson and he would announce that soon.

Former St George Illawarra player Siliva Havili is the favourite to fill the role, while Craig Garvey and Aidan Sezer spent time there during the Raiders' only trial game.

"The way we've been attacking Hodgo's injury and the empty position is in numbers," Stuart said.

"We've got three halves and two hookers and I'm really happy with how they've been handling it and committing in the off-season.

"It's very hard for a half to fit into a hooking role and I see my halves doing that and doing it for the team and it's a wonderful feeling as a head coach."

