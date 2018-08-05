Canadian rugby league club still pursuing SBW, eyeing All Black as one of 10 'superstars' they hope to sign

The ambitious Canadian rugby league club hoping to acquire the services of All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams after this year's World Cup have reiterated their commitment to signing him.

The Toronto Wolfpack made headlines earlier this year when they reportedly offered Williams a one-year, $5 million contract as part of their "whatever it takes" approach to sign the 33-year-old.

The Wolfpack, who look set to qualify for next year's Super League as they currently sit top of the table in the British second division, have revealed they have a wish list of "10 superstar names" to bolster their squad.

The Wolfpack's owner David Argyle said he was leaving the finer details to coaching bosses Brian Noble and Brian McDermott but topping his list is Williams.

"I don't choose who is recruited, but my view is that it works well for the club to have some of the top names of rugby playing for the Wolfpack," Argyle told the Press Association.

"I personally would love to see Sonny Bill Williams in a Toronto Wolfpack shirt. Obviously it comes down to what both Brians say and how it works out and, of course, it comes down to what Sonny Bill says.

Argyle said Williams wasn't the only rugby player they would look at though.

"There are a few other rugby union players who, after the World Cup, will probably have achieved everything they can in union and might want to come back or jump across to rugby league.

"I think that's going to be really exciting, if we are able to secure one or more of those players."

Williams is a popular pick for Toronto not just for his on-field skills but the vast experience he has from playing in the NRL, All Blacks and Kiwis.