TODAY |

Canadian rugby league club still pursuing SBW, eyeing All Black as one of 10 'superstars' they hope to sign

1 NEWS
More From
League
All Blacks
North America

The ambitious Canadian rugby league club hoping to acquire the services of All Blacks star Sonny Bill Williams after this year's World Cup have reiterated their commitment to signing him.

The Toronto Wolfpack made headlines earlier this year when they reportedly offered Williams a one-year, $5 million contract  as part of their "whatever it takes" approach to sign the 33-year-old.

The Wolfpack, who look set to qualify for next year's Super League as they currently sit top of the table in the British second division, have revealed they have a wish list of "10 superstar names" to bolster their squad.

The Wolfpack's owner David Argyle said he was leaving the finer details to coaching bosses Brian Noble and Brian McDermott but topping his list is Williams.

"I don't choose who is recruited, but my view is that it works well for the club to have some of the top names of rugby playing for the Wolfpack," Argyle told the Press Association.

"I personally would love to see Sonny Bill Williams in a Toronto Wolfpack shirt. Obviously it comes down to what both Brians say and how it works out and, of course, it comes down to what Sonny Bill says.

Argyle said Williams wasn't the only rugby player they would look at though.

"There are a few other rugby union players who, after the World Cup, will probably have achieved everything they can in union and might want to come back or jump across to rugby league.

"I think that's going to be really exciting, if we are able to secure one or more of those players."

Williams is a popular pick for Toronto not just for his on-field skills but the vast experience he has from playing in the NRL, All Blacks and Kiwis.

It's also understood they hoped Williams would be intrigued by the idea of helping grow rugby league in Canada with the Wolfpack slowly building a fan base since the team was founded in 2016.

All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Sonny Bill Williams. Source: Photosport
More From
League
All Blacks
North America
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
League
MORE
James Maloney.

Panthers star James Maloney says onus on players to turn season around against Warriors
Karl Lawton

New Warriors super sub Karl Lawton plays down impact off bench as clash with under-performing Panthers nears
01:14
The Warriors coach said form, not experience, determines who makes the cut for gameday.

Stephen Kearney offers blunt solution as to how Issac Luke can crack Warriors' gameday squad again – 'Play well'

Four people killed in mid-air floatplane collision in Alaska