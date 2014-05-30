TODAY |

'I can still play at Origin level' says NRL veteran Josh Morris

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Cameron Smith may not want to come out of representative retirement but Josh Morris has no qualms answering a phone call to help save his state.

Morris has rocketed into NSW State of Origin calculations following the shock axing of incumbent centre James Roberts to reserve grade last week.

And while Morris is yet to hear from Blues coach Brad Fittler, the in-form Cronulla three-quarter will have no hesitation picking up a phone call.

"Yeah, you'd have to consider it," Morris said on Thursday.

"But that's the least of my worries. The past two years I've focused on club land and it's been good for me to produce my most consistent footy.

"I'll just keep doing the same thing."

With Roberts still in reserve grade this week, Fittler has just two rounds to find a centre before he announces his team for game one.

Further complicating matters are injuries to centre candidates Jack Bird and Joey Leilua, while Waqa Blake was also dropped to reserve grade last week.

"Obviously there's a fair bit of media speculation, there's a lot of centres going down and I really feel sorry for those fellas," Morris said.

Morris' unlikely return comes almost two years after calling time on his representative career, which includes six appearances for Australia.

He played 14 Origin games for the Blues, including a memorable defensive performance in game one of the their drought-breaking 2014 series victory.

Morris felt he made the right decision quitting from the representative arena.

"The body wasn't feeling that good and it takes a lot out of you, the Origin series. It's definitely mentally draining, and I just thought it was the right time," he said.

"There was some good kids coming through and we've seen them go on to win a series. I was happy with my decision and I still am."

Still, the 32-year-old has found a new lease of life since moving to the Shire over the summer, leading the club in tries and line breaks.

Asked whether he believed he could still perform if called upon, Morris said: "I still think I'd be capable of playing at that level, but it hasn't even been a focus.

"It hasn't been a thought. I've just been thinking about my club footy and that's really served me well. I don't over complicate it.

"I don't have that added pressure on myself and I can just go out there and perform my best for the club each week."

Josh Morris holds onto Darius Boyd State of Origin 1 Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
League
MORE
Stephen Kearney, coach of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors walking into a 'hornets nest' when they face Panthers - Stephen Kearney
All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Canadian rugby league club still pursuing SBW, eyeing All Black as one of 10 'superstars' they hope to sign
James Maloney.

Panthers star James Maloney says onus on players to turn season around against Warriors
Karl Lawton

New Warriors super sub Karl Lawton plays down impact off bench as clash with under-performing Panthers nears