'I can still get better'- Warriors' unsung hero Ken Maumalo promises more ahead of NRL finals

Warriors winger Ken Maumalo has opened up about his improved season in this year's NRL, on track to reach his best ever return for tries in a single campaign.

Maumalo, 24, was an often maligned figure at times during the Warriors' miserable 2017 season, at times looking out of his depth in the number five jersey.

However, through sheer persistence, Maumalo's form on both attack and defence have seen him become one of the first names on the Warriors' team sheet and earning himself a Kiwis debut in the process.

Maumalo has also crossed over for five tries this season, eyeing his best every tally of seven with four regular season matches to be played.

Speaking to NRL.com, Maumalo was quick to credit his teammates for his improved form.

"I feel like just my defensive reads have been a little off next to Sol (centre Solomone Kata). I feel I can really knuckle up on that a bit better and just sticking to my tackles," he said.

"Other than that I think everything is going OK on my edge, the left edge.

"I give big props to Sol and my back row, and Greenie (five-eighth Blake Green), which is helping me play a bit better.

"But I can still get better."



Maumalo also says that the side have to keep improving heading into the end of the regular season, with the Warriors needing at least two wins from their final four games to guarantee a top eight finish.

"Leading into this next block of games we've got to build on our skill.

"If you're willing to go get it, then you'll go get it. I think some weeks we've been on and some weeks we've been off, so it's just a mindset which is leading to that inconsistency stuff."