Cameron Smith won't begrudge Matt Scott leaving Cowboys

A lucrative Newcastle offer may force North Queensland prop Matt Scott to abandon his dream of being a one-club NRL player.

But Test skipper Cameron Smith reckons no player would judge the Kangaroos hardman if he left his beloved Cowboys for the Knights' big bucks.

Kiwis forward Elijah Taylor tackled by Kangaroos players Cameron Smith and Matt Scott Kangaroos v Kiwis. ANZAC League Test. Canberra Stadium, Canberra Australia. Friday 19 April 2013. Photo: Paul Seiser/Photosport.co.nz

Kiwis forward Elijah Taylor tackled by Kangaroos players Cameron Smith and Matt Scott.

Source: Photosport

Cowboys co-captain Scott - 32 in July - is considering a three-year Newcastle deal from 2018 reportedly worth almost $3 million.

In contrast, it is believed North Queensland have tabled a two-year, $1.2 million contract extension for the inspirational forward.

Scott recently told reporters he was "not tied down" to the Cowboys as he mulled over the Knights deal.

Smith knows all about the privilege of being a one-club player.

The Melbourne skipper - off-contract in 2018 - is set to start and finish his career at the Storm.

But Smith had no problem with Cowboys favourite Scott exploring his options.

"It would be ideal to finish as a one-club player but he has a young family and a second child on the way," Smith said of Queensland teammate Scott.

"If he is getting offers from other clubs significantly higher than what the Cowboys are offering I don't see why he can't look at that.

"I don't think any player would begrudge him if he changed clubs."

Newcastle have already poached Cowboys' NRL prodigy Kalyn Ponga on a lucrative deal from 2018.

Smith said Scott's heart wanted to stay in North Queensland but his head may say something different after contemplating the Knights offer.

"He'd love to stay a one-club player, there's no doubt about that," Smith said.

"But you have to look after yourself first.

"The game is a business and clubs look after their best interests as well - Scotty will do the same.

"I hope it all pans out for him."

