Cameron Smith unlikely to come out of Origin retirement to rescue Queensland: Storm coach

AAP
The Maroons can consider it a third time, but former captain Cameron Smith is unlikely to come out of retirement to save Queensland for the State of Origin decider.

That's the opinion of Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy, who re-iterated the NRL club would support any decision Smith makes over his representative status.

"I think they can consider it, but I can't see it happening," Bellamy said ahead of the Storm's blockbuster with Sydney Roosters on Friday.

"They had a go before game one, I think they had a go before game two as well. He's made his decision but having said that, stranger things have happened."

Rumours have swirled about the return of the Maroons champion when incumbent Andrew McCullough and Jake Friend were down before game one.

Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher publicly called for Smith to return, only to be knocked back by the Storm star.

The speculation died once the Maroons won the series-opener, however the calls have picked up after the Blues set up a decider with a massacre in Perth.

"If he wanted to (come back), we'd certainly back him. But I think he's made his decision on Origin now," Bellamy said.

"I'm sure Queensland will be okay. They've been in situations like this before where they've come back. NSW did it after the first game.

"That's what Origin's about."

Bellamy said the decision ultimately rests with the 36-year-old.

"At the end of the day, he's done enough for our club. If he wanted to do that, there'd be no problem with us," he said.

"He's played nearly 18 years at our club and a lot of good things have happened around him. So we'll support him in anything he wants to do."

The Maroons name their team for the July 10 decider on Monday.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith Source: Photosport
