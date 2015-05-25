TODAY |

Cameron Smith saga adds to Origin build-up says Maroons coach Kevin Walters

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Queensland coach Kevin Walters is still adamant Cameron Smith won't make a State of Origin comeback - but doesn't mind that some in NSW don't believe him.

Walters was forced to again deny suggestions at Wednesday's Origin launch that Smith would answer their hooking crisis in what would be a dramatic return.

Incumbent No.9 Andrew McCullough is out for two months with a knee injury, while second option Jake Friend is out for four months with ruptured biceps.

Their dire situation has left some south of the border, including former Blues coach Phil Gould, believing that Queensland's continued denials are a ruse.

"It adds to the theatre of Origin, I guess," Walters said.

"We've seen some great players over time come back - Alfie (Langer), and a couple of NSW players came back and turned the fortunes of their states.

"I can't see that happening. I'm sure the fortunes are going to turn this year, but it'll be from someone within, not Cameron Smith coming back and playing in Origin I."

Blues coach Brad Fittler said the possibility of Smith's comeback wouldn't play a factor in his team selection, which gets named on Sunday week.

And while he doesn't believe Smith would return, he conceded it was a shame arguably league's best player in history isn't playing at Origin level.

"It's a brilliant story for State of Origin. (But) there's a really good chance that he's not going to play, nor does he have anything to prove," Fittler said.

"But he's just such a great player. To have those great players playing for their club and not at this level, it's a bit of a shame.
"He's been possibly the best there ever was.

"It's a good thing for me that he stays in retirement."

Walters named North Queensland rake Jake Granville and St George Illawarra halfback Ben Hunt as options to step into the dummy-half role.

Granville came off the bench for the Cowboys last week, while Hunt has only started six games in his career at hooker.

"I feel that Jake Granville the last couple of weeks - I know he got a head knock on the weekend - but I feel he's been playing some good football," Walters said.

"And Ben Hunt is another one that we could possibly move into that position.

"Reed Mahoney is another No.9 that's playing for Parramatta, but I just feel at the moment, he hasn't played enough NRL.

"We wouldn't do that to him just yet but I feel long-term he could be a player that would wear the No.9 jersey for Queensland."

Walters also said he is confident incumbent halfback Daly Cherry-Evans would recover in time from an ankle injury to be selected.

Queensland captain Cameron Smith Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Sonny Bill Williams poses with his family after graduating.
'Don't let anyone pigeonhole you' - Sonny Bill Williams celebrates earning his bachelor's degree
2
Troy McMahon was a late replacement to face Hodges at the pay-per-view event but his big moment didn't last long.
Five punches, 23 seconds, one TKO: Kiwi boxer humiliated in bout with NRL great Justin Hodges
3
Auckland Grammar has produced more All Blacks than any other school.
King's College and Auckland Grammar 1st XV rivalry continues as Grammar celebrates 150th year
4
The fullback’s future is again in doubt, this time in a World Cup year.
'God first' - Israel Folau makes changes to social media profiles, drops reference to rugby career
5
The Warriors coach was stunned at the thought of a second Little General.
'Are you serious?' Stephen Kearney dumbfounded by reporter's comparison of Kodi Nikorima to Stacey Jones
MORE FROM
League
MORE
All Blacks' Sonny Bill Williams during an All Blacks training session ahead of the third and final All Blacks v France test match at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 21 June 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz

Canadian rugby league club still pursuing SBW, eyeing All Black as one of 10 'superstars' they hope to sign
James Maloney.

Panthers star James Maloney says onus on players to turn season around against Warriors
Karl Lawton

New Warriors super sub Karl Lawton plays down impact off bench as clash with under-performing Panthers nears
01:14
The Warriors coach said form, not experience, determines who makes the cut for gameday.

Stephen Kearney offers blunt solution as to how Issac Luke can crack Warriors' gameday squad again – 'Play well'