 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

League


Cameron Smith hopes Cameron Munster keeps NRL running game for Storm

share

Source:

AAP

Melbourne NRL captain Cameron Smith doesn't want to see Cameron Munster lose his running game as the team look to mould him into the Storm's new five-eighth.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 09: Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm is congratulated by Cameron Smith after scoring a try during the round 22 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans at AAMI Park on August 9, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Cameron Munster of the Melbourne Storm is congratulated by Cameron Smith after scoring a try during the round 22 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Gold Coast Titans at AAMI Park.

Source: Getty

Since the departure of Blake Green to Manly, the Storm have rotated the position and will continue to do so in Saturday's trial in Hobart against Canterbury, hoping to lock in a playmaker for their round-one repeat meeting in a fortnight.

Smith said Munster was the frontrunner to wear the No.6 jersey in the season opener.

"If Cameron performs well against the Bulldogs, he will probably play there in round one," Smith told reporters.

"(He) has done a fair bit of work in the No.6 jersey over the pre-season and he's actually trained really well there.

"But we get an opportunity to see a couple of other blokes there tomorrow.

"Brodie Croft has performed well in the Nines. He went quite good last week against the Warriors."

Munster starred at fullback in place of the injured Billy Slater last season and there was still no time frame on the No.1's return from a second shoulder reconstruction.

 While backing Munster as the new playmaker, Smith said he didn't want to see the 22-year-old lose his best attribute.

 "He's put a lot of work into his role as a five-eighth; obviously there's a few different skills involved in that position," the captain said.

"But at the end of the day, his strength is his running - not so much his ball playing. It was the same when he was playing fullback so we're not going to try and take that away from him at all."

In a mirror preview of their March 3 clash at the Dogs' Belmore home, the Storm will hold a little back in Hobart.

"I'm sure we will keep a few things up our sleeves," Smith said.

"If we do have some set plays, it's nothing these guys haven't seen before and, if in two weeks' time, if the same play comes about, the opposition still has to defend it."

With four vacancies still up for grabs for season 2017, Saturday's trial was another chance for the young and hopeful Dogs to show their form, captain James Graham said.

"There's plenty of players banging down the door to cement those spots," he said.

"There's a couple of outside backs that I'm really looking forward to seeing how they go.

"Young Kerrod Holland, he had a little bit of a taste of (the) first team last year and went really well. And, I know that there's obviously a spot a available there and, the way he's trained, it looks like he wants to make it his."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1
Kane Williamson directs his fielders. New Zealand Black Caps v Australia. The Chappell–Hadlee Trophy, One Day International Cricket. Manuka Oval in Canberra Australia. Tuesday 6 December 2016 © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Live T20 updates: Trent Boult strikes early, Quinton de Kock goes for a duck

00:44
2
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

00:18
3
The former All Black has reportedly been stopped for drink driving in Paris.

Dan Carter admits to drink-driving: 'No excuses - I made a massive error of judgment'

00:17
4
The opening game is scheduled to start at 7pm at Eden Park.

Eden Park groundcrew battling poor weather to prepare wicket for Black Caps' one-off T20 against Proteas

00:42
5
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


00:31
'Get out of here!' - Dramatic video shows Port Hills locals driving through flames

Video: Port Hills heroes drive through huge flames to check on mate's home

When Andy Nicholson saw smoke coming over the hill, he sprang into action, heading for a neighbour's place being threatened by the growing inferno.

00:44
Marketing expert Bodo Lang said the former All Black's drink driving incident will be his second strike.

'This could be the second strike' - if Dan Carter screws up again he could be out, expert says

Dan Carter apologised on social media today for drink driving.

00:33
Secretary Derek Best said many firefighters believe if they had been put into action sooner, more houses would have been saved.

Christchurch firefighters told to 'stand down' when blazes first started, says union

The New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union said firefighters were told to "return to stations" when the hills were ablaze.


00:23
The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull met with Bill English today, and laid a wreath in Arrowtown.

'We both know the cruelty of nature' - Aussie PM reiterates Anzac mateship on NZ visit

Turnbull praised helicopter pilot Steve Askin who died on Tuesday.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ