 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Cameron Smith beats Jason Taumalolo to be crowned Golden Boot winner

share

Source:

AAP

Cameron Smith has identified back-to-back premierships as his next challenge after claiming a second Golden Boot award.

Cameron Smith. RLWC 2017. Australia Kangaroos v England. Rugby League World Cup. Melbourne Rectangular Stadium, Melbourne Australia. Friday 27 October 2017. © www.photosport.nz

Kangaroos skipper Cameron Smith.

Source: Photosport

Ten years after winning his first Golden Boot, Smith was again crowned the world's best rugby league player today, beating three other finalists including North Queensland and Tonga star Jason Taumalolo.

Storm teammate Suliasi Vunivalu and Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary were also nominated but it was impossible to overlook Smith's record-breaking year.

In arguably the greatest individual season in league history, Smith's feats included an NRL premiership, the Dally M medal, State of Origin glory, a World Cup final with the Kangaroos and the record for the most NRL games.

"It's hard to say if it's my greatest year but it'd have to be close," he said.

"You could probably have 2-3 that are standouts but I'd have to say 2017 would be pretty close to being my best or most consistent season."

But just moments after lifting the award, Smith identified his next mountain.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 25: Jason Taumalolo of Tonga performs the cultural challenge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium on November 25, 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

Jason Taumalolo of Tonga performs the cultural challenge during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final match between Tonga and England at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Source: Getty

Not since Brisbane in 1992-93 has a club won consecutive trophies and he recalled how the feat had already eluded him across his three grand final wins in 2007, 2009 and 2012.

"It'd be nice to go back-to-back next year. That's something I don't think any team's achieved in the NRL era," Smith said.

"I think that would be a pretty special thing to do because there's been a few sides there in the grand final after they've won a premiership.

"I was involved in a couple of those teams and we couldn't get the job done. It's a really hard thing to do. That would be a special achievement, be part of a side that could go back-to-back."

Smith admitted the task would be tougher with youngster Brodie Croft likely to fill the boots of departing halfback Cooper Cronk who's signed with the Sydney Roosters.

"Particularly without Cooper, given his experience. He's a 300-gamer," he said.

"Having a new halfback now who's only 20 years of age, it's a challenge for him, for Brodie, but a challenge for him and our club too to try and replicate the consistent performances that we put in in 2017."

Smith even hinted at playing beyond his current contract at the end of next season, refusing to rule out a run at breaking the 400-game barrier.

"It's achievable, there's no doubt. It's within reach, isn't it? But I think the important thing is that I don't try and change what's worked for me in the past," he said.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:39
1
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

01:26
2
The star forward was all smiles as he and his teammates arrived at the Royal Palace.

Video: 'In a big way I'm proud' - RLWC hero Jason Taumalolo and team decked out in traditional dress for ceremony with Tongan king

00:52
3
Joshua says you wouldn't see other rivalries such as Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal stoop to such levels so why should the Kiwi fighter.

Watch: 'I swerve those clowns' - Anthony Joshua calls Joseph Parker a 'clown', says he's poorly managed

00:58
4
Cleveland defeated Miami Heat 108-97 without their star player in the final quarter of the match.

Cavs star LeBron James loses his cool and screams at referee, ejected for the first time in his NBA career

01:56
5
World Rugby has banned players from writing messages on strapping on their wrists in the Sevens World Series

NZ Rugby Players Association chief executive Rob Nichol slams World Rugby's new policy banning messages on strapping

00:39
The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Watch: 'It's a great honour' - Manu Vatuvei ahead of meeting Tongan king and receiving special award for RLWC efforts

The Tongan RLWC team were presented special awards from King Tupou VI for their contribution to sports.

Reserve Bank to ease LVR lending conditions - slightly

Governor Grant Spencer says changes to be closely monitored to ensure financial stability risk "remains contained".

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:36
The Labour MP last made a speech in parliament 15-years-ago for the Alliance Party.

Watch: Willie Jackson lays into National and gives nod to Maori Party in passionate speech - 'I want to thank the Maori nation'

Mr Jackson was formally an MP for the Alliance Party until 2002, and has returned as an MP for the Labour Party.

02:53
The National leader said the PM won't release the 33 page coalition document because it will show NZ First's influence.

Watch: Frenzied Bill English suggests 33 page 'secret coalition document' conceals huge influence Winston Peters wields

The National leader suggested the document will reveal NZ First's power, and the PM is nervous.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 