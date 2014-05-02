 

Cameron Smith to beat Taumalolo, Vunivalu to rugby league Golden Boot

Cameron Smith is set to finish his historic rugby league season on top of the rugby league world when the annual Golden Boot award is announced tonight.

Cameron Smith of the Kangaroos holds up the World Cup

Source: Photosport

Smith is the frontrunner in a group comprising fellow Melbourne teammate Suliasi Vunivalu, North Queensland forward Jason Taumalolo and Huddersfield winger Jermaine McGillvary.

Victory for Smith would complete what is arguably the greatest individual season in history, including an NRL premiership, Dally M medal and breaking the record for most NRL games.

The Storm captain also became the first player to reach 40 State of Origin games, the second to 50 Tests for Australia, as well as first player to 1,000 premiership goals.

It is a 12-month smorgasbord of personal feats that is almost incomparable to the rest of the contenders, leaving him as the favourite to claim a second Golden Boot award.

The 34-year-old first claimed the title in 2007, but believes his 2017 season was as good as any across his career so far.

"It's hard to judge year by year which has been your best or your most complete. I've been very fortunate to play in some really hand footy teams this year," Smith said on Fox Sports NRL 360.

"The records just come because I've been in the game for so long and I'm an old man now.

"They're nice, but it only comes because you play alongside some wonderful footballers, you play in some great teams. I'm very fortunate to be involved in those footy sides.

"Maybe it is one of my best seasons, I'm not too sure. I've had a few others throughout my career where I've been really happy with the way I've played the consistency I've played at.

"But I'd have to say this one's up there with a few others."

Taumalolo's nomination comes 12 months after winning his own Dally M medal, as well as becoming the first forward to carry the ball for over 5000 metres this season.

The Cowboys star also came within a whisker of leading Tonga to a shock World Cup final following his dramatic defection from New Zealand.

Suliasi led the NRL in tries for the second straight season, repeating the 23 four-pointers he scored in 2016 that eclipsed Israel Folau for most by a rookie.

McGillvary has also been shortlisted during a World Cup campaign where he has continued to impress for England, extending his tryscoring spree to 11 in 10 Tests.

