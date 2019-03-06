Cam Smith denies scandal-hit NRL has 'grubby culture', despite horror off-season

Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith has admitted his frustration at the string of serious off-field incidents that have stung the NRL in the past off-season, but refuses to say players have a "grubby culture".

Smith defended players from being labelled by reporters yesterday - the same day Panthers player Tyrone May was charged by NSW police for recording and disseminating images without consent in relation to two separate sex tapes.

“It’s clearly disappointing that we’ve had an off-season and a pre-season where everything that’s been spoken about our game is negative," said Smith, who also acts as president of the Rugby League Players Association.

"We’re all about bringing positives to our sport and to our fans. We’re hoping that in nine days time we can bring all that positivity back to rugby league."

The NRL has been stung by 18 off-field incidents in the off-season and preseason - with sex tapes, drink driving offences, alleged assaults and Mad Monday hooliganism all making headlines.

When a journalist asked Smith if players could do more to stamp out the "grubby culture" in the game, the future Immortal stood up to defend players.

"I don’t know if grubby culture is the right thing to say," Smith said.

"I think every sport has its own issues. I just think athletes need to make the right choices. They need to make smart choices.

"If they do that, there won’t be negative press."

List of incidents across the 2018/19 NRL off-season and preseason:

* September 4 - Pictures are published of Canterbury players dancing nude during their Mad Monday celebrations. The club was fined $250,000 and Adam Elliott and Asipeli Fine both pleaded guilty to wilful and obscene exposure.

* September 30 - Jarryd Hayne is alleged to have sexually assaulted a woman after travelling to her home in the Hunter region on NRL grand final night. He has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

* October 1 - Greg Inglis is charged with speeding and drink-driving while returning from an indigenous tournament in Dubbo. He was stripped of the Australian captaincy and handed an 18-month good behaviour bond.

* October 13 - Parramatta's Jaeman Salmon is charged with drink driving after a traffic accident in which he flipped his car and hit three parked vehicles. He was convicted and disqualified from driving for six months. He has also been stood down from round one and fined $10,000.

* November 24 - Wests Tigers' Zane Musgrove and Penrith's Liam Coleman are involved in an alleged incident at a Coogee hotel. The pair have pleaded not guilty to indecently assaulting a 22-year-old woman.

* December 2 - Newcastle prop Jacob Saifiti suffers a broken leg after being knocked out in a fight outside a pub. He was not charged by police but is fined $25,000.

* December 6 - Dylan Walker is charged with common assault following an alleged domestic violence incident at his Dee Why home. He has pleaded not guilty. His partner has retracted her original statements made to police in which she claimed he pulled her hair, causing her to fall.

* December 13 - Jack de Belin is charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman. He has pleaded not guilty.

* December 21 - Six Cronulla lower-grade players are involved in a scuffle at the Cronulla Sailing Club. The nightclub banned the entire Sharks playing group. The six players were all fined.

* December 25 - Brisbane's Myles Taueli shatters a man's jaw with a coward punch only weeks after being drafted into the Broncos' top 30 squad. He has been convicted of assault, jailed for two years and has had his Broncos contract torn up.

* December 26 - Newcastle's Tautau Moga allegedly slaps a taxi driver. He has been charged with common assault and will appear in court on March 21.

* December 30 - Wests Tigers utility Michael Chee Kam is alleged to have punched a ride share driver. He has been charged with common assault.

* January 7 - Scott Bolton pleads guilty to common assault after grabbing a woman's upper thigh at a Sydney bar. He was given a 12-month good behaviour bond.

* January 11 - The first of three lewd videos involving Dylan Napa emerge on the internet, all of which show the Queensland prop engaging in a sexual act.

* January 15 - A video emerges of Corey Norman watching on as a man snorts a white substance off a plate. Norman was sanctioned by the NRL for the video in 2016.

* February 1 - Ben Barba is sacked by North Queensland after the club views CCTV of an alleged domestic incident at a Townsville casino. He has been handed a life ban by the NRL.

* February 20 - Brisbane's Payne Haas is stood down for four games and fined $20,000 for failing to comply with an integrity unit investigation.