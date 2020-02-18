Bunty Afoa re-signs with Warriors with two-year extension

Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has joined Jazz Tevaga by re-signing with the Warriors until the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Bunty Afoa. Source: Photosport

The new two-year deal leaves the 24-year-old St Paul’s College product on track to graduate to the Warriors’ 100-game club.

Named on the bench to face Melbourne in Sunday’s 14th-round clash in Gosford, Afoa will lift his career tally to 76 appearances since his debut in 2016.

Together with Tevaga (81 games) – recently re-signed until 2023 – and winger Ken Maumalo (105 games), Afoa has gone on to establish himself as an NRL player after being in the club’s grand final-winning under-20 side in 2014.

“Bunty has worked really hard on his game and I couldn’t be more pleased that he’s staying with the club,” said Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.

“He has put in a lot of effort on his all-round play and we expect him to continue to grow and add to his game to make him a more rounded player in the years to come.”

Warriors CEO Cameron George underlined the significance of Afoa being retained after being developed by the club.

“As a local product, we’re delighted to see Bunty stay on with us for two more years,” George said.

“He’s a well-established NRL player who will come into his prime over this year and the next two.”