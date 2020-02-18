Bunty Afoa re-signs with Warriors with two-year extension

Warriors prop Bunty Afoa has joined Jazz Tevaga by re-signing with the Warriors until the end of the 2023 NRL season.
The new two-year deal leaves the 24-year-old St Paul’s College product on track to graduate to the Warriors’ 100-game club.
Named on the bench to face Melbourne in Sunday’s 14th-round clash in Gosford, Afoa will lift his career tally to 76 appearances since his debut in 2016.
Together with Tevaga (81 games) – recently re-signed until 2023 – and winger Ken Maumalo (105 games), Afoa has gone on to establish himself as an NRL player after being in the club’s grand final-winning under-20 side in 2014.
“Bunty has worked really hard on his game and I couldn’t be more pleased that he’s staying with the club,” said Warriors head coach Nathan Brown.
“He has put in a lot of effort on his all-round play and we expect him to continue to grow and add to his game to make him a more rounded player in the years to come.”
Warriors CEO Cameron George underlined the significance of Afoa being retained after being developed by the club.
“As a local product, we’re delighted to see Bunty stay on with us for two more years,” George said.
“He’s a well-established NRL player who will come into his prime over this year and the next two.”
Used off the bench in eight of his 11 matches so far this season, Afoa has played an average of 32 minutes a game, making almost 70 metres and 22 tackles a game. He has missed just four tackles while making 244 in total.