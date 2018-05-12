 

Bunty Afoa found not guilty, Sam Lisone handed ban as Warriors take mixed results at NRL judiciary

1 NEWS
League

The Warriors have received mix results from this week's judiciary meetings after only one of their two cases from Saturday's win over the Dragons led to a suspension.

The Kiwi NRL club had two players put on report in the gritty 18-12 win in Wollongong with Bunty Afoa and Sam Lisone both charged with dangerous contact to the head/neck in the second half.

While Afoa was found not guilty for his contact with Leeson Ah Mau, Lisone has been handed a two-week ban for his raised forearm on Tariq Sims.

It comes after the 24-year-old was already given a one-match ban earlier this season following two charges for raising his forearm while carrying the ball on two separate occasions in the Warriors' round three win over the Raiders.

Coach Stephen Kearney said while they accepted Lisone's charge, they were willing to battle for Afoa's case.

A lawyer was hired by the club to defend Afoa at his judiciary meeting this week in Sydney with Afoa and assistant coach Tony Iro also joining the hearing via a video link.

"The ones that we don't believe are right we've got to challenge and that's exactly what they did with Bunty," Kearney said.

"Sam's just got to learn from that charge and make sure it doesn't happen again."

Bunty Afoa. Sydney Roosters v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 31st March 2018.
Warriors forward Bunty Afoa in action against the Sydney Roosters. Source: Photosport
Broncos coach Wayne Bennett.

Billy Slater.

Ivan Cleary.

AAP | 1 NEWS
League
NRL

Melbourne legend Billy Slater has announced his retirement from rugby league with the 2018 NRL season to be his last.

The 35-year-old fullback confirmed he's hanging up the boots at season's end this afternoon at a packed press conference in Melbourne, ending months of speculation about his playing future.

"For 16 years, I've had the pleasure to play in the NRL however this will be my last as I will be retiring at season's end," he said.

"I feel so very lucky to have had the career I've had."

The Storm hoped Slater would play on for another season but the former Queensland and Australia star has decided to call time.

Slater spent time in his speech thanking his family, longtime teammates Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk and Storm coach Craig Bellamy.

The Storm, Maroons and Kangaroos icon will hang up the boots this year. Source: 1 NEWS
League
NRL
'My No.1 priority is to bring a title to Penrith' - Panthers star Nathan Cleary on NRL ambitions

AAP
League
NRL

The star at the centre of Penrith's desire to bring coach Ivan Cleary back to the club has made winning a premiership at the Panthers his main focus.

Speaking before Anthony Griffin's sacking this week, Nathan Cleary revealed how his major motivation is to claim a title alongside his long-time teammates.

"My No.1 priority is to bring a premiership back to Penrith at the moment," the Penrith halfback told AAP after Sunday's win over Canberra.

His comments come in the same week his dad - the West Tigers coach - has been heavily linked with what would be a sensational return to the foot of the mountains next year.

The Tigers, who have tied up Ivan until the end of 2020, have since emphatically stated that they would deny any request for the 47-year-old be released from his deal.

Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled by Bodene Thompson of the Warriors.
Nathan Cleary of the Panthers is tackled by Bodene Thompson of the Warriors. Source: Photosport

It was widely tipped that Nathan would join his dad at Concord when his contract expires after next season, however, the shock axing of Griffin has paved the way for it to happen at Penrith.

Nathan is one of nearly 10 Panthers first-grade players who were part of their under-20s side that won a title in 2015.
He said it was a dream to do so again at NRL level.

"I'd love to win a comp with this team, that's contract or no contract," the 20-year-old said.

"I honestly have not thought about my contract and I've said that from the start.

"I don't want to think about it until the end of the season.

"I absolutely love playing with these boys. I've come through with a lot of them and that's what makes it even more special.

"All of us shared the same dream of playing NRL and now that we're playing NRL together we all share the same dream of winning the comp.

"That's honestly what's driving me at the moment and I really want to do that."

Having recently passed the 50-game mark, as well as making two finals appearances and completing his first State of Origin series, Nathan said he is ready to deliver in the big games.

"I've taken a lot out of those finals experiences in the past two years and then obviously Origin, there's no bigger stage than that," he said.

"I can take a lot out of that and bring it back to this team."

Nathan Cleary. Vodafone Warriors v Penrith Panthers, Round 19 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 14 July 2017.
Panthers half Nathan Cleary in action against the Warriors. Source: Photosport
League
NRL