 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Bulldogs veteran Josh Morris set to play for Cronulla Sharks in 2019

share

Source:

AAP

Josh Morris messaged Canterbury teammates on Monday afternoon to tell them he'd leave the NRL club at the end of the year to take up a contract at Cronulla.

Josh Morris holds onto Darius Boyd State of Origin 1

Source: Photosport

The deal, believed to be for two years, will see Morris extend his NRL career into a 14th season and adds to an attacking Sharks' roster that already includes Matt Moylan, Josh Dugan and Valentine Holmes

Unfortunately though for those at Belmore, Morris' message is one that has become all too familiar in recent weeks.

Morris is the third big-name player to confirm his departure from the club in the past month.

Moses Mbye and Aaron Woods left immediately while Morris will at least get an end-of-season farewell as the club battles to get its well-known salary cap problems in order.

"You don't want it to happen," prop Aiden Tolman said.

"You don't want to see players like Aaron Woods and Moses - who has been here a long time - or J-Moz who has been here for 10 years. You don't want to see those players go.

"But that's professional sport. He had an opportunity at another club and he's got a young family so he took that up.

"It's disappointing because he is such a quality player and he's a good person so to lose a player like that. But he had to do what's best for himself so he is going to a great club."

Morris' departure will help free cap space, but stings in that he is one of just three players to have scored 100 tries for the club.

He was also a part of their 2012 and 2014 grand final teams, having played 208 games for the club since arriving in 2009.

"He's one of the reasons why I came to the club personally," centre Kerrod Holland said.

"To learn off a bloke like that, he's been tremendous.

"He's renowned as one of the best defensive centres in the game and he's obviously got the attack there too with over 100 tries."

But Bulldogs players know there is a light at the end of the tunnel and the pain the club's currently enduring is one they have to go through.

Coach Dean Pay spoke at the weekend about a more relaxed mood being around the group since the June 30 deadline passed, and in that time they've beaten Newcastle and only succumbed to Canberra late on Saturday night.

"The management, the board and coaching staff have a plan they are putting in place," Tolman said.

Josh Morris holds onto Darius Boyd State of Origin 1

Source: Photosport

"This year has been tough but if they execute it right next year we can buy some players and be on the improve.

"We're a proud club here and we know we've got people in place to turn it around."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:25
1
The pair have now lost their eligibility to play for the school’s first XV as a result of the incident.

Rotorua First XV players punished for 'appalling' incident of animal abuse shared online

00:35
2
Players from Chicago's RAW Athletics team attacked referees who fought back.

Video: Ugly scenes unfold as players brawl with officials in US basketball tournament

3
Portia Woodman of New Zealand looks on. Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, Rugby Sevens, Robina Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia. 14 April 2018 © Copyright Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Black Ferns Sevens and All Blacks Sevens name strong squads for World Cup in San Francisco

00:27
4
The Hurricanes star said Ioane thought he had dived on him as he tried to stop the Blues midfielder from scoring.

'Got no beef!' Jordie Barrett laughs off sledge from All Blacks teammate Rieko Ioane during Super clash

00:30
5
It has been seven long years since the world No.1 has reached the final eight in London.

Rafael Nadal joins Roger Federer in Wimbledon quarter-finals

00:34
Early this morning four boys were pulled out of the cave but eight are still underground.

Schoolmates of trapped Thai cave boys reveal their fears - 'I'm worried about their physical well-being'

Students at Maesaiprasitsart school said they pray and meditate daily for the boys.

01:38
The Acting PM hopes Thursday’s industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.

Nurses' strike will cause 'disruption to health services nationwide' after ‘highest pay increase in 14 long years’ rejected - Winston Peters

But the Acting PM hopes Thursday's industrial action by nurses can still be avoided.


00:37
NZNO members voted online and the majority did not want to take the offer.

Nurses' strike to go ahead on Thursday after latest pay offer rejected

Potentially over 30,000 NZNO members would be involved in the 24 hour strike.

The aunt of coach Ekapol Chantawong shows a picture of the coach and his grandmother on a mobile phone screen, in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai province, in northern Thailand, Wednesday, July 4, 2018. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand where 12 boys and their soccer coach are waiting to be extracted by rescuers, authorities say they might be forced to have them swim out through a narrow, underwater passage. The 13 are described as healthy and being looked after by medics inside the cave.(AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Thai cave rescue: Coach set to be last out, could face a wait because 'for safety, the best number is four' per trip

The 25-year-old coach Ekaphol "Ake" Chantawong faces two more days trapped in the Chiang Rai caves.

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.