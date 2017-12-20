Bulldogs trying to force former Kiwis star Kieran Foran to retire on medical grounds - report

Former Warriors and Kiwis playmaker Kieran Foran's career could be over, with a report surfacing that his current NRL club are attempting to retire the halfback on medical grounds.

Kieran Foran. Source: NRL

NINE reports the Bulldogs are hoping to retire Foran, who is currently sidelined for at least a month with a toe injury as well carrying a neck-shoulder issue, on medical grounds to free up salary cap space.

Foran was signed by former coach Des Hasler last year for a three-year, approximately $1 million a season contract while he was still at the Warriors, where injuries also plagued his season with the Kiwi club.

NINE reports Foran has also been hampered by off-field problems - one of the driving reasons Foran left the Warriors to sign with the Sydney club was to be closer to his children.

Should the NRL agree to allow Foran to be retired by the club, he would still get the money he is contractually-obliged to but his $1 million wage would not be including in the Bulldogs' 2019 salary cap, giving them plenty of breathing space to recruit a replacement and other NRL stars.