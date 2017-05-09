'It will be the Bulldogs for three years' - Foran confirms Doggies most likely destination after Warriors departure

Kieran Foran will finalise a three-year deal with Canterbury after telling Warriors teammates he will leave the club at the end of the NRL season.

Foran is keen to return to Sydney to be close to his two young children, and told Radio Sport NZ today he was on the cusp of reuniting with former coach Des Hasler in 2018.

"It will be the Bulldogs for three years," he said.

"I'm just finalising that at the moment. That's where I will be next year."

It means Foran will join a fourth club in four seasons, after he left Manly in 2015 for Parramatta, only to depart the Eels amid personal issues.

It also brings to a close months of speculation around the Kiwi five-eighth's future.

Key to delivering Foran to Belmore was his close relationship with Hasler.

The former Manly mentor gave Foran his debut at the Sea Eagles in 2009, and the pair won a premiership together in 2011.

They have also kept in contact over a difficult two seasons for the 26-year-old.

"I have a relationship there with Des Hasler having been coached by him at Manly," Foran said.

"I like his coaching style.

"They're a strong club and a club I can see myself at in the future."

How the Bulldogs fit Foran into their salary cap remains to be seen.

They have already signed Wests Tigers captain Aaron Woods on a big four-year deal, but have let go of current five-eighth Josh Reynolds.

Will Hopoate and Michael Lichaa are also off contract, while there has have been rumours James Graham could be forced out of the club.

Meanwhile Foran said he would have rather had more time to make a decision, but admitted it had been on his mind since he made his NRL return in round five.

After shoulder problems ended his 2016 Eels season early, his ties with controversial punter Eddie Hayson led to him enduring a difficult six months away from the game.

He was eventually picked up by the Warriors and offered a second chance.

"I really wanted to find a way of staying and spending more time here because it's so good being around the boys and the people here," Foran said.

"Every day I have a smile on my face when I come to training.

"But, in the end, it came down to my kids and what's best for them. I need to be back in Sydney to be closer to them."

It comes as a massive blow to the Warriors, who have won three from five with the 21-Test star and look a different team with him on the field.

But Warriors boss Jim Doyle said he understood Foran's decision and his departure had been part of their planning.