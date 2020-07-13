TODAY |

Bulldogs teen moves out of home after family linked to hotel Covid-19 cluster

Source:  AAP

Canterbury have become entangled in the Crossroads Hotel Covid-19 cluster with NRL centre Jake Averillo stood down from training and forced to move out of his home.

Jake Averillo Source: Photosport

The 19-year-old lives with his parents who on July 5 attended the hotel in Sydney's south-west, where 13 cases of the virus have been linked.

Averillo has since been moved to a hotel where he will be quarantined until at least July 19. He has not played in the NRL since round seven but Averillo will be tested for Covid-19 today.

Both of his parents were tested over the weekend and will be re-tested on Sunday to ensure a clean bill of health for Averillo to return to training.

It's understood his Bulldogs teammates will not undergo coronavirus testing if Averillo and his parents return a negative result.

It's the third case of enforced isolation for the Bulldogs after skipper Aidan Tolman missed two matches due to a teacher at his child's school contracting the virus.

New recruit Luke Thompson spent a mandatory two-week quarantine period in Melbourne when he arrived from England last month.

The Averillo situation comes as a Parramatta rookie was prevented from attending Eels training after he breached NRL biosecurity protocols on Sunday night.

League
NRL
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Twelve-year-old boy arrested for online racist abuse of black Premier League player
2
'Kiwi football' - ESPN writer speculates about moving NFL season to New Zealand amid pandemic
3
Richie Mo'unga catches Blues napping with moment of magic, regathers dribbled restart to spark Crusaders
4
Ex-All Black Lima Sopoaga admits 'hating' rugby after UK move, had thoughts of giving up
5
Blues about more than Beauden Barrett, says Hurricanes' Fletcher Smith
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Baby girl dead after fire destroys NSW home
02:15

Warriors brace for week of uncertainty as deadline approaches until players' exit
02:24

No new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today, Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirms

Full video: Will there be another case of Covid-19? Health Minister gives daily update