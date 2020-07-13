Bulldogs teen moves out of home after family linked to hotel Covid-19 cluster

Canterbury have become entangled in the Crossroads Hotel Covid-19 cluster with NRL centre Jake Averillo stood down from training and forced to move out of his home.



The 19-year-old lives with his parents who on July 5 attended the hotel in Sydney's south-west, where 13 cases of the virus have been linked.



Averillo has since been moved to a hotel where he will be quarantined until at least July 19. He has not played in the NRL since round seven but Averillo will be tested for Covid-19 today.

Both of his parents were tested over the weekend and will be re-tested on Sunday to ensure a clean bill of health for Averillo to return to training.



It's understood his Bulldogs teammates will not undergo coronavirus testing if Averillo and his parents return a negative result.



It's the third case of enforced isolation for the Bulldogs after skipper Aidan Tolman missed two matches due to a teacher at his child's school contracting the virus.



New recruit Luke Thompson spent a mandatory two-week quarantine period in Melbourne when he arrived from England last month.

