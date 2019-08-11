Bulldogs seal win over West Tigers with runaway intercept try

Robbie Farah's NRL farewell tour is in doubt and the Wests Tigers' finals hopes dented after a final-minute conversion miss saw them shocked 18-16 by Canterbury.

Farah limped from the field in the first half at Bankwest Stadium after injuring his right knee when he became tangled with Lachlan Lewis in a tackle.

It headlined a horror night for the Wests Tigers, who led 8-0 at half-time before Paul Momirovski missed a last-minute conversion kick that would have sent the match to golden point.

"It hurts," coach Michael Maguire said.

"We shouldn't have been in that position at the back end of the game. There were moments in the game we should have been better.

"Straight forward there at the start of the second half. We bumbled around and didn't play the style we know we can."

Momirovski's miss was a cruel end to the night for the winger, who'd earlier scored twice before shanking his goal kick from 15m to the left of the posts.

But the Tigers have bigger issues to worry about.

Captain Moses Mbye also requires scans after he left the field with a quad injury in the eighth minute and didn't return, just five days before Thursday's clash with Manly.

Mbye had earlier been hurt in the warm up, but passed checks to play.

Farah then went down three times in the opening 25 minutes, with initial fears the retiring veteran had hurt his medial ligament or suffered meniscus damage.

"We'll wait for a scan," Maguire said.

"We're not 100 per cent sure. Seem to think it might just be a medial on the inside of the knee there. Fingers crossed we get a bit of decent news on that.

"I'm sure Robbie will be back ... He was pretty positive in there."

It comes after starting prop Josh Aloiai was ruled out of the match with a hand injury ahead of a frantic race for the finals.

A win over the lowly-ranked Bulldogs would have seen the Tigers stay in the top eight with four rounds to play, but they'll now finish the weekend 10th and one point adrift.

Aiming to end the longest current finals drought in the NRL dating back seven years, the Tigers looked on course to stay in the top eight at halftime.

But from there the Bulldogs scored three straight tries in first 13 minutes after the break.

Josh Jackson and Jeremy Marshall-King scored the Bulldogs' first, before Nick Meaney intercepted a no-look Benji Marshall pass to sprint 90 metres and suddenly make it 18-8.

But after scoring the Tigers' first in the seventh minute, Momirovski had his team back in the match with eight minutes to play when he stepped his way over.

Garner then gave Momirovski the chance to level the scores when he crossed in the 78th minute, with the Bulldogs down to 12 men with Chris Smith sin binned.

"I'm really proud of them, they've backed it up," Bulldogs coach Dean Pay said.