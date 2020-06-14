TODAY |

Bulldogs-Roosters' NRL clash postponed due to Covid-19 scare

Source:  1 NEWS

Tonight's Bulldogs-Roosters NRL match has been postponed due to a Covid-19 scare.

Aiden Tolman Source: Getty

Despite the NRL bringing in strict protocols around the league's resumption last month, a Bulldogs player is being tested for Covid-19, after their child had a "scare" at school.

Aiden Tolman reportedly the player involved according to the Daily Telegraph, his children attending the Laguna Street primary school where a teacher has tested positive for Covid-19.

Weidler tweets that the match will now be played tomorrow night, allowing for the test results to come back.

The NRL have already had three incidents of potential Covid-19 breaches, with the Bulldogs already breaching restrictions to shake the hand of club legend Terry Lamb.

Elsewhere, Benji Marshall came under fire for kissing reporter Michelle Bishop on the cheek, her Covid-19 test also coming back negative.

Yesterday saw another reporter, Fox Sports' Hannah Hollis, have to take a test after also breaching restrictions during a sideline interview with North Queensland's Valentine Holmes.

