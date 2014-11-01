Bulldogs reject reports of David Klemmer requesting release

Canterbury have rejected reports star front-rower David Klemmer has asked for a release from the final three years of his NRL contract due to a financial dispute.



According to Fairfax Media, the Bulldogs are scrambling to meet salary demands that were a part of a lucrative four-year deal Klemmer signed last year.



The current Australian and NSW prop is believed to have had enough and requested permission to leave, which the Bulldogs have vehemently denied.



A club spokesperson told AAP that the club wouldn't respond to the false reports.



The Klemmer developments come as a shock given he was understood to have played a key role in luring good friend Aaron Woods to the club for next season.



The pair were infamously photographed in the lead-up to a clash between Woods' Wests Tigers and the Bulldogs earlier this year when Woods was deep in talks on a move.



"Obviously he was copping a bit of flak, but talking with him throughout the entire controversy - I just told him to make the right decision for him and his family," Klemmer said at the

time.



"Either way, if he signed with the Tigers or Dogs, I'd be happy for him."



Woods' deal, together with the impending arrival of Kiwi international Kieran Foran next season, is also believed to have placed pressure on the club to get under the salary cap in 2018.

