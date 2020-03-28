Bulldogs prop hoping club attempts to lure Sonny Bill Williams - 'He'd have a great impact on any team he joins'

Canterbury prop Luke Thompson believes Sonny Bill Williams would be a powerful addition to the Bulldogs side should the club lure him back to the NRL for the rest of the season.



Toronto's Sonny-Bill Williams stepping onto the field at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England Source: Photosport

Toronto's withdrawal from the Super League competition could open the door for the former All Black to make an NRL return with several clubs already believed to have lodged interest.



Williams has close ties with the Roosters having won a premiership with the side in 2013, while the Warriors have also expressed their interest in signing the New Zealand international.



And while Williams, 34, shocked the NRL when he walked out on his contract with the Bulldogs in 2008, Thompson said the team would welcome him back if he was interested.



"I think any club would welcome Sonny Bill into the team. He's had a fantastic career and looks like a great role model and a great player," he said.



"He'd have a great impact into any team he walked into."



Especially for the Bulldogs, who are sitting last on the NRL ladder leading into the second half of the season.



Thompson is just two games into his NRL career with Canterbury after arriving from the Super League, where he played 157 games for St Helens.



He said he grew up idolising Williams, and when he signed with Toronto, it flooded the competition with excitement.



"It was massive, especially for blokes like myself around 25 years of age," he said.



"I remember watching his highlights on Youtube and he was definitely someone I looked up to as a kid and one of the role models and someone I aspired to be like."



Should a club manage to sign Williams before the August 2 cut off date, he would be unlikely to be cleared to play until at least round 14.



It's believed he is currently in Manchester with his wife Alana and four children and would need to quarantine for 14 days before joining an NRL bubble.



Warriors CEO Cameron George has already confirmed he would be interested in signing Williams but has not yet contacted his manager Khoder Nasser.



"If the stars align, we would give it due consideration absolutely," George told New Zealand publication Stuff.



"If he was in Australia and was available to play, under our circumstances we'd look at him for sure."



Fellow Wolfpack members who are now without a club are forwards Darcy Lussick and Bodene Thompson, halfback Josh McCrone, centre Chase Stanley and utility Blake Wallace.



It's understood the players have been given permission to look for contracts elsewhere for the rest of 2020, but must remain available for the Wolfpack for 2021.



"There's some fantastic players in that team and it's really sad to see this happen to them," Thompson said.

