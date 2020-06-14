Bulldogs prop Aiden Tolman cleared of Covid-19 ahead of rescheduled Roosters' clash

Canterbury prop Aiden Tolman has been cleared of Covid-19 after his health scare resulted in the NRL postponing his club's match against Sydney Roosters.

Aiden Tolman Source: Getty

The league was forced to move today's fixture to Monday night after Tolman was notified that a teacher at his child's school tested positive for coronavirus.

The Laguna Street Public School in Sydney's south has been closed until June 25, with a warning there's a possibility children may have brought the virus home.

The NRL was not willing to risk having a positive test returned just hours before kick-off, which would've thrown the schedule into chaos.

The Bulldogs-Roosters game has been rescheduled to 7pm (Sydney time) on Monday, while Sunday's St George Illawarra v Cronulla match at Campbelltown was brought forward to start at 4pm, instead of 6pm.

"We believe the risk is minimal but we're not going to take the risk," ARL Commission chair Peter V'landys told AAP prior to the Tolman's test.

"The message is we're not taking any risk with our players, or the community.

"Even though the risk is very low, the risk is not worth taking.

"We've shifted the match to tomorrow night to 7pm, and taken the St George Illawarra-Cronulla match to 4pm this afternoon."

All Bulldogs players and staff inside their 50-person bubble have been tested as a precaution.

The match is the first to be affected by the virus since the NRL's resumption last month.