TODAY |

Bulldogs let players continue with representative duties despite Kieran Foran injury

Source:  AAP

Canterbury coach Dean Pay admits Kieran Foran's injury is a tough pill to swallow for the NRL club, but says he won't hesitate to make players available for representative duty in the future.

Kieran Foran of NZ leaves the field injured. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand star is well into recovery from two shoulder surgeries in the off-season which will rule him out for at least the first half of the year.

On an estimated $1.2 million this season with the Bulldogs, Foran was injured while playing late last year for the Kiwis, and the club will receive just $350,000 salary-cap dispensation from the NRL.

It has created a debacle at the Bulldogs who will be without their injury-prone star playmaker once again.

"It's a pretty extensive injury so it's just a day-to-day thing with him. He's in good spirits, he's jumping into his rehab, so he's been terrific," Pay told AAP.

"The hardest thing to cop is that he didn't do it with us - he done it playing for New Zealand. You never want to stop them from playing rep footy ... I suppose that's a bitter pill to swallow at the moment.

"He's going as well as we can expect and, when he gets back, he'll be ready to go, so it's just a time thing."

Asked if he would consider making players unavailable for representative duties if they had historic injury problems, Pay said: "No, the majority of rep players have had injuries in the past. It's just one of those things.

"You can't avoid it. It's just a part of the game.

"He plays the game really tough and that's the only way he knows how to play. You don't want to take that away from him. That's his strength.

"Injuries are a part of the game so we just need to deal with it and keep moving forward."

Bulldogs Chris Smith and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak will play this weekend for the Indigenous and Maori All Stars.

Forward Adam Elliott was forced to withdraw from the Indigenous squad with a minor ankle injury, but should be available for Canterbury's second trial.

League
NRL
Kiwis
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Stephen Kearney reveals plan to transform Roger Tuivasa-Sheck from metres machine to try-scoring monster
2
Crusaders trio, including Scott Barrett, ruled out of southern derby against Highlanders with injuries
3
Scott McLaughlin saddened by news of Holden's end - 'I started my career in that car'
4
'Do better than I did' - Ross Taylor reveals Brendon McCullum’s cheeky message ahead of 100th Test
5
Scott Robertson throws Caleb Ralph under the bus ahead of Crusaders reunion - 'last man standing'
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Kalyn Ponga set for mouthwatering fullback clash with Latrell Mitchell in All Stars game

Warriors' already thin forward stocks depleted further with Bunty Afoa's season-ending injury

Israel Folau's Catalans dismiss claims LGBT pride flags were confiscated during match

Tonga expelled by International Rugby League