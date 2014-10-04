Bulldogs hire former Warriors captain Steve Price as general manager of football

Canterbury have recruited former club great and premiership-winning captain Steve Price to help oversee their NRL rebuild.

The former Queensland and Australian prop has been appointed as the Bulldogs' general manager of football after stepping down from the club board.

Price played 313 matches during his illustrious career including 222 for the Bulldogs, along with 28 State of Origins for Queensland and 16 Tests.

He was a member of the 1995 premiership team and skippered them in 2004 however missed their grand final win over the Sydney Roosters because of injury.

"During my playing career I completed my MBA and once I retired, I worked outside of the game and found it extremely beneficial to get a different perspective to the one I had as a player," Price said.

"I ran my own business in New Zealand for three years that also gave me a wealth of experience and knowledge I didn't previously have.