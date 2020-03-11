Bulldogs duo including Kiwis international to have NRL deregistrations overturned on appeal

The NRL has softened its stance on Bulldogs duo Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, after the pair had their registrations cancelled.

Corey Harawira-Naera. Source: Getty

The duo were stood down and then de-registered by the NRL earlier this year having engaged in consensual sex with two schoolgirls in a pre-season visit to Port Macquarie.

Today, the pair had their deregistrations overturned by the NRL's appeals committee today - although bans have been handed out.

Kiwis international Harawira-Naera, 25, will be suspended for 10 Matches and pay a fine of $15,000.

Okunbor, 23, cops a 14-match suspension with a fine of $22,500 and he will also undergo a course of counselling or community service.

"The NRL took the action which it considered necessary given the serious breaches of the Code of Conduct - breaches the Appeals Committee also found to be serious," said NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo.

"The independent appeals committee has taken a different view on what penalty the players should face and although we are disappointed, we respect the outcome."