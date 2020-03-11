Bulldogs duo including Kiwis international to have NRL deregistrations overturned on appeal

The NRL has softened its stance on Bulldogs duo Corey Harawira-Naera and Jayden Okunbor, after the pair had their registrations cancelled.
The duo were stood down and then de-registered by the NRL earlier this year having engaged in consensual sex with two schoolgirls in a pre-season visit to Port Macquarie.
Today, the pair had their deregistrations overturned by the NRL's appeals committee today - although bans have been handed out.
Kiwis international Harawira-Naera, 25, will be suspended for 10 Matches and pay a fine of $15,000.
Okunbor, 23, cops a 14-match suspension with a fine of $22,500 and he will also undergo a course of counselling or community service.
"The NRL took the action which it considered necessary given the serious breaches of the Code of Conduct - breaches the Appeals Committee also found to be serious," said NRL acting CEO Andrew Abdo.
"The independent appeals committee has taken a different view on what penalty the players should face and although we are disappointed, we respect the outcome."
The Bulldogs have released a statement to say they had been advised by the NRL of the appeal process result and "are now working with the NRL to determine how this process will be implemented and will await further advice from the NRL on the next stage".