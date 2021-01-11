Bulked-up Warriors have size to emulate some of club's most successful sides, recruitment manager says

The bulked-up Warriors have the size to now emulate some of the club’s most successful sides, according to recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.

Addin Fonua-Blake. Source: Photosport

After adding giant forwards Addin Fonua-Blake, Ben Murdoch-Masila, and Kane Evans, who weight in at 118kg, 114kg, and 110kg respectively, O'Sullivan told NRL.com the team was “more Warrior-like”.

The addition of the trio means the Warriors have the most players who weight over 110kg, with Nathan Brown’s squad containing nine players who are 110kg plus. Manly are next best at seven, with the Wests Tigers and Cowboys havig six, according to NRL.com.

"Everyone keeps saying the Warriors are a big team based on history, but last season we were tiny," O'Sullivan said.

"We had to change our body shapes and become like the Warriors teams that have had success. Those teams with big athletic players.”

"Talking about players like that 2002 era, Ali Lauiti'iti, Jerry Seuseu, they were big sides and you've got to go back a fair way to find a big team and a consistently successful team.”

The Warriors will also welcome back giant wingers David Fusitu'a and Ken Maumalo after they returned to New Zealand partway through last season.

"We've got big athletic forwards and our big monster wingers out wide,” O’Sullivan said.

"Then there's the creative little fellas and a champion fullback, I think we've got the mechanics of the team that we want now.”

O’Sullivan said they had looked to model their roster, and particularly their forward pack, on teams who had been successful in recent seasons.

"Have a look at the team that won the competition, and the teams that went deep in the finals last year, they're big teams," O'Sullivan said.