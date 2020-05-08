TODAY |

Bryce Cartwright signs NRL vaccination waiver

Source:  AAP

Gold Coast second-rower Bryce Cartwright has signed the NRL's revised vaccination waiver form, clearing him to take part for the rest of the season.

Gold Coast Titans' Bryce Cartwright Source: Getty

Titans coach Justin Holbrook on Friday confirmed his entire squad had either taken the flu shot or signed the waiver form required to play this year.

Scott Morrison said players should follow the policy, calling it "entirely reasonable". Source: Nine

"I have spoken to him today just to make sure we are compliant as a club and he informed that, yeah, he signed the waiver and everything's okay," Holbrook said.


