TODAY |

Broncos young enforcer Payne Haas a bolter for Blues Origin debut

AAP
More From
League
NRL

He's just 20-years-old and seven games into his NRL career but Brisbane giant Payne Haas has emerged as a NSW State of Origin bolter.

Haas is one of many stars who'll keep pushing their Origin case during this weekend's NRL Magic Round in Brisbane.

The 194cm and 119kg front-rower has been one of few bright spots for the Broncos during a disappointing opening eight rounds, despite sitting out the first four weeks for refusing to cooperate with an integrity unit investigation.

Penrith's Reagan Campbell-Gillard is in the firing line and has himself admitted his form isn't up to standard.

Jordan McLean, who has been a fixture of the Australian Test side over the past two years, shapes as his most likely replacement but Haas has quietly staked a claim of his own.

Brisbane and Queensland great Petero Civoniceva has kept a close watch on Haas, having helped mentor the youngster over the past several years, and says he's ready for the Origin cauldron.

"You hate to rush players in but he certainly looks like he'd step up to that challenge," Civoniceva said.

"I'm amazed a lot of these young guys, it doesn't seem to faze them too much. I put myself in their position at their age and I wasn't mentally or physically ready.

"He's putitng himself in the shop front window. No doubt he's going to be there, whether it's going to be this year or next."

In 2019 Haas has averaged 151m, the most of any forward behind league leaders Jason Taumalolo, David Klemmer and Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

"I'm seeing amazing potential," Civoniceva said.

"It's really exciting and it's a massive challenge for a young forward pack to be creating that sort of momentum. He's been outstanding."

The bench front-row spot and the vacancy created by Jack de Belin's suspension are the only questions facing Brad Fittler's NSW forwards.

In the backs, Tom Trbojevic's injury is expected to result in Blake Ferguson's recall while Jack Bird, Joey Leilua and Jesse Ramien could take the spot of centre James Roberts, who has been dropped by the Broncos.

Halves James Maloney and Nathan Cleary are also struggling.

For Queensland, they have a host of incumbents struggling to hold onto their spots including Andrew McCullough, Jarrod Wallace, Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper.

Injuries to Daly Cherry-Evans and Josh McMcGuire have also created uncertainty.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 27: Payne Haas of the Broncos takes on the defence during the round 7 NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks at Suncorp Stadium on April 27, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Payne Haas of the Broncos takes on the Cronulla-Sutherland Sharks' defence. Source: Getty
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:23
The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal.
NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win
2
Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.
'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
3
Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.
Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
4
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
5
Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
MORE FROM
League
MORE
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Andrew McCullough passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Red Hill on April 30, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough to see surgeon after knee injury at training

Former Queensland coach Mal Meninga not expecting Origin return for Cameron Smith
Jack Bird of the Broncos looks dejected after a Raiders try.

'We have to swallow that pill' - Jack Bird on Broncos teammates' demotions

GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 11: James Maloney of the Panthers passes during the round 22 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the Penrith Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium on August 11, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Penrith Panthers star James Maloney to fight charge at NRL judiciary