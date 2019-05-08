Broncos young enforcer Payne Haas a bolter for Blues Origin debut

He's just 20-years-old and seven games into his NRL career but Brisbane giant Payne Haas has emerged as a NSW State of Origin bolter.

Haas is one of many stars who'll keep pushing their Origin case during this weekend's NRL Magic Round in Brisbane.

The 194cm and 119kg front-rower has been one of few bright spots for the Broncos during a disappointing opening eight rounds, despite sitting out the first four weeks for refusing to cooperate with an integrity unit investigation.

Penrith's Reagan Campbell-Gillard is in the firing line and has himself admitted his form isn't up to standard.

Jordan McLean, who has been a fixture of the Australian Test side over the past two years, shapes as his most likely replacement but Haas has quietly staked a claim of his own.

Brisbane and Queensland great Petero Civoniceva has kept a close watch on Haas, having helped mentor the youngster over the past several years, and says he's ready for the Origin cauldron.

"You hate to rush players in but he certainly looks like he'd step up to that challenge," Civoniceva said.

"I'm amazed a lot of these young guys, it doesn't seem to faze them too much. I put myself in their position at their age and I wasn't mentally or physically ready.

"He's putitng himself in the shop front window. No doubt he's going to be there, whether it's going to be this year or next."

In 2019 Haas has averaged 151m, the most of any forward behind league leaders Jason Taumalolo, David Klemmer and Sio Siua Taukeiaho.

"I'm seeing amazing potential," Civoniceva said.

"It's really exciting and it's a massive challenge for a young forward pack to be creating that sort of momentum. He's been outstanding."

The bench front-row spot and the vacancy created by Jack de Belin's suspension are the only questions facing Brad Fittler's NSW forwards.

In the backs, Tom Trbojevic's injury is expected to result in Blake Ferguson's recall while Jack Bird, Joey Leilua and Jesse Ramien could take the spot of centre James Roberts, who has been dropped by the Broncos.

Halves James Maloney and Nathan Cleary are also struggling.

For Queensland, they have a host of incumbents struggling to hold onto their spots including Andrew McCullough, Jarrod Wallace, Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper.