Broncos' winger floored in sickening collision with own teammate

Brisbane winger Corey Oates was taken from the field in a medi-cab after a sicking collision with teammate Anthony Milford in their NRL semi-final against Penrith.



The winger had started the game in terrific form, racing 50m to score the opening try as the Broncos built an early 6-0 lead at Suncorp Stadium.



But he didn't return after running at full speed into Milford's shoulder and not moving once he hit the deck midway through the first half.



In an eventful first 40 minutes Penrith five-eighth Tyrone May also limped off after twisting his right knee.



Despite dominating field position thanks to Brisbane's poor completion rate, Penrith were unable to open their account in what remained a 6-0 opening half.