Broncos were out in Sydney pub on the pokies the night before 58-0 hiding

A late night pokies session before Brisbane's humiliating NRL finals exit may cost some senior Broncos dearly.

In a bad look for the embattled club, it emerged on Tuesday that six Broncos left the team hotel to play the pokies at a Sydney pub without coach Anthony Seibold's knowledge the night before their record 58-0 elimination final loss to Parramatta.

Some Broncos may pay a huge price with club officials on Tuesday saying they would consider the players' behaviour when they carry out an end of season review which will help determine their roster in the wake of the Eels' rout.

The players were believed to be Matt Gillett, Anthony Milford, Corey Oates, Andrew McCullough, Payne Haas and David Fifita.

The incident ensures an awkward meeting when Seibold recalls his players for their end of season review at Red Hill on Wednesday.

McCullough appeared to already be sweating on his future with reports the veteran hooker was expected to be told to move on next year.

Fullback Milford was also believed to be on thin ice at the club with reports he was on his "last chance" after the 11-tries-to-nil loss to Parramatta.

Winger Oates is off contract and yet to re-sign for 2020.

And it is a bad look for Gillett who had been linked to the Broncos captaincy amid speculation skipper Darius Boyd would step down following their finals shocker.

"Given the players were about to play their biggest game of the year they should have been more professional in their actions," a Broncos statement said.

"The club will take this into consideration during the end of year review process currently underway."

Brisbane officials said players weren't confined to the hotel during away trips but had to launch an investigation on Tuesday to confirm reports that players had been playing the pokies late on match eve in Sydney.

The six players were reportedly at the pokies room at Harpoon Harry's hotel near Sydney's Oxford Street late on Saturday night.

Fifita allegedly continued playing after the rest of his teammates left at 11pm.

"The club has spoken to a number of players," the Broncos said.

"From those conversations we understand that a small number were playing poker machines at a venue close to the team hotel.

"Others called in for a short period on their way back to the team hotel.

"There is no suggestion the players were drinking and our entire squad presented at a team breakfast at 7am the next morning.

"Players are confined to the team hotel on away trips once their team commitments including dinner, team meetings and sports massage have been completed.

"Over many years the club has placed trust in the playing group to do the right thing in regard to their pre-game preparation."

It is another blow for Brisbane who have been pilloried after their club record loss.

"They've lost their identity which is the biggest thing for Brisbane," ex- Broncos coach Anthony Griffin told NRL 360.