Broncos' Tongan enforcer Pangai Jr in hot water over high shot

Brisbane Broncos and Mate Ma'a Tonga enforcer Tevita Pangai Jr could be in for another stint on the sidelines, following a high shot on Knights opposite David Klemmer.

Only returning from suspension in the Broncos' 27-6 defeat to Newcastle, Pangai's return saw him flatten the New South Wales and Kangaroos prop just minutes into the first half, appearing to lead with the shoulder.

While not placed on report by the referee at the time, retrospective action could be taken against Pangai, making his return after a four-week ban following a similar tackle against the Cowboys in round one.

Speaking on Fox Sports after the match last night, former Broncos and Bulldogs hooker Michael Ennis said he hopes the tackle won't mean another ban for Pangai.

"Look, he loves being the enforcer. You need to see the front on vision. His arm certainly looked cocked, which could be trouble for him, but I love the contact.

"I love the fact that Klemmer is the big dog and he went after him.

"Tough one, but I hope he doesn't get suspended again."