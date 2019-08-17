TODAY |

Broncos teenage prop scores one of the tries of the season to secure Brisbane victory over Panthers

AAP
The highlights reel may be dominated by Payne Haas' stunning late try that sealed Brisbane's 24-12 NRL win over Penrith at Suncorp Stadium.

But Broncos coach Anthony Seibold pointed to the other end of the ground when asked what impressed him most about the teenage prop's performance on Friday night.

Haas iced the result that kept Brisbane's finals hopes alive with a barnstorming 45m run rarely seen before from a front-rower - if ever.

The 19-year-old bumped off three defenders before remarkably turning on the afterburners to run around Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards and score in the 72nd minute.

It was incredible stuff.

Yet Seibold said he was more proud of Haas' efforts in their own in-goal earlier in the second half.

Not once but twice Haas did his best impersonation of the NRL's biggest fullback when he cleaned up kicks in-goal by Panthers dangerman James Maloney.

With No.1 Anthony Milford seemingly nowhere to be seen, Haas put his body on the line to pounce on Maloney's probing grubbers, at one stage denying Viliame Kikau what looked like a certain try.

"People in the crowd don't see some of the effort areas that are really important to us" Seibold said of Haas' in-goal heroics.

"Sometimes people look at metres run or tackles made but it is those little effort areas that are really important.

"I was really pleased that Payne turned up, really proud."

Still, there were no prizes for guessing the Broncos fans' favourite moment.

Even Seibold at one stage couldn't help but gush over Haas' late try.

"It was a great try. It was great to see Payno in full flight," Seibold said.

"I was just glad he took the fullback on and didn't look for a pass."

However, there were some moments Seibold didn't savour.

Halfback Jake Turpin may earn the ire of the match review committee after being sin binned in the seventh minute for a swinging arm on Edwards.

Milford also appeared to attempt to trip Nathan Cleary before the Panthers playmaker scored in the 37th minute.

And Broncos forward Tevita Pangai was placed on report and sin binned for what appeared to be a crusher tackle on Maloney in the dying minutes.

Teenage prop Payne Haas sealed the stirring Broncos victory over Penrith with a stunning 45m try at Suncorp Stadium. Source: SKY
