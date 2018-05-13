 

Broncos teen shrugs off trainer to make try-saving tackle with dislocated shoulder

A two-try performance from Jake Trbojevic has spearheaded Manly to a breakthrough 38-24 win over Brisbane that ended one of the toughest periods of the NRL club's history.

Despite the unbelievable toughness of prodigy Payne Haas, Brisbane went down to the Manly Sea Eagles.
Source: SKY

Trbojevic crossed twice in the first half to help the Sea Eagles to a four-point lead on Saturday, before they kicked on after halftime with tries to Api Koroisau and Akuila Uate.

A magical Anthony Milford play in the 63rd minute gave the Suncorp Stadium crowd some hope, but Joel Thompson replied with his second try of the night to end their five-game losing streak.

Jamayne Isaako scored a consolation try but it wasn't enough as the Sea Eagles also ended a period that included the Jackson Hastings saga and doubts over the future of coach Trent Barrett.

Trbojevic finished with a game-high 180 metres and 19 carries, while brother Tom and halfback Daly Cherry-Evans also starred by playing a hand in five of their six tries.

The crucial win lifts the Sea Eagles from equal last to 12th spot on six points alongside Canterbury, North Queensland and Gold Coast, four points adrift of the top eight.

It also ended a run of six straight defeats - and 11 of their past 12 - away from Lottoland.

However the win may have come at a cost, with young forward Taniela Paseka limping off with a suspected knee injury following an awkward carry early in the second half.

Jake drew first blood early in the contest when he latched onto a Cherry-Evans grubber that was fumbled by both Nikorima and Jack Bird in the third minute.

The Broncos hit back through soft tries to Andrew McCullough and Sam Thaiday from close range, however the Sea Eagles responded with two of their own down their left edge.

The lead would've been bigger if not for a courageous trysaving tackle from Broncos rookie Payne Haas just moments after getting his dislocated shoulder popped back in by medical staff.

The 38 points is the most Brisbane have conceded through the opening ten rounds of the year.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett said not even his big names would've changed the result.

"When we defend like we did tonight .. those guys aren't going to be the difference when we're playing like that tonight, quick play-the-balls going through our ruck," he said.

"We get some progress, then we go backwards, we regress. A couple of good weeks, a good month actually, (but) fifth week we're not consistent enough."

Sea Eagles coach Trent Barrett said the team were relieved after a trying period that also included five players getting fined for breaching a curfew in Gladstone last month.

"Words can't describe how relieved we are and how happy I am for the players and for the footy club in general, for our fans, we needed that more than ever," he said.

"Not many teams come up here and do that. We've got a lot of young blokes in there, hopefully they never have to go through the month we've had again."


