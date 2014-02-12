Broncos target Storm coach Craig Bellamy to replace Wayne Bennett

Brisbane have approached Melbourne Storm premiership-winning coach Craig Bellamy in a bid to lure him to the Broncos, according to a Fox Sports report.



Craig Bellamy coach of the Melbourne Storm. Source: Photosport

A Bellamy move to Suncorp Stadium would see legendary Brisbane coach Wayne Bennett ousted from the top job with a year to go on his contract with the Broncos.



The report revealed Brisbane have been in negotiations with Bellamy for at least a month to head north on a four-year deal worth more than $5 million.



But Storm chief executive Dave Donaghy says Bellamy has been presented with an offer to stay at the club he's led since 2003.



Bellamy's contract with the reigning premiers is up at the end of this season.



"Craig has a significant three-year deal on the table with us. That's been there for a month," Donaghy told NRL.com.



Bellamy started his NRL coaching career with the Broncos as an assistant under Bennett in 1998 before getting the top job in Melbourne five years later.

