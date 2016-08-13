TODAY |

Broncos suffer Anthony Milford injury blow as they bid to save their season

Pressure is building on Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold to save their NRL season after confirmation on Monday that star Anthony Milford will be sidelined indefinitely with a knee injury.

And in another blow, winger Richie Kennar is expected to miss the rest of the year after being tentatively booked for shoulder surgery.

The Broncos were already reeling after slumping to 14th spot on the ladder following their 26-12 last round loss to Newcastle - their lowest position this deep into a season in six years.

Now they have to deal with life after Milford after the club confirmed the X-factor had suffered a "left-lateral knee injury".

Milford suffered the injury against the Knights after Seibold rolled the dice and moved him from pivot to fullback, swapping with captain Darius Boyd in a desperate bid to end their slump.

It remains to be seen how many games Milford will miss with the playmaker reportedly facing as little as one week on the sidelines or up to four months if he requires surgery.

At the moment, the Broncos have listed Milford's time on the sidelines as "indefinite".
"The early diagnosis is a lateral meniscus, the severity of the injury is not yet fully known," the Broncos said in a statement.

Kennar will consult a specialist on Tuesday but the outlook appeared bleak.

"Kennar suffered a shoulder injury early into the contest and it looks like he may have to undergo surgery," the club said.

"Kennar will have a surgical review tomorrow, with the plan to prepare him for the next season."

It is another body blow for Seibold who will lose Corey Oates, Matt Gillett, David Fifita and recalled forward Joe Ofahenague to Queensland Origin duty for next week's series decider in Sydney.

Brisbane have lost three straight, ensuring they have won just five of their 14 games to date - their equal worst result since 1999.

Another loss against Cronulla on Sunday will see the glamour club fall to their worst win-loss record at that stage of the season.

There was some good news on the injury front with Kiwi international Alex Glenn tipped to return from a knee injury against the Sharks after missing the last fortnight.

"We are hopeful that he will be available for selection later in the week," a Broncos statement said.

