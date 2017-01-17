Broncos star James Roberts cleared by NRL investigation

Troubled Brisbane centre James Roberts has reportedly been cleared following an NRL integrity unit investigation into a nightclub incident.

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium. Source: Getty

Roberts was possibly facing the sack or heavy sanctions, however the NRL absolved him of wrongdoing, freeing him to play in the 2017 season, Channel Nine reported.

The governing body was looking into claims the 23-year-old had pulled a woman's hair at the Love Nightlife nightclub on the Gold Coast earlier this month.

The NRL was having difficulty making headway on the case after two men who witnessed the incident, and identified the Broncos speedster, couldn't be tracked down for an interview.

It's understood the woman did not see Roberts pull her hair and was only told it was the Broncos back by the two men.