Broncos' star forward Payne Haas arrested, charged with intimidating police

Source:  AAP

Brisbane NRL forward Payne Haas has been arrested and charged by police after an incident in the northern NSW town of Tweed Heads.

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks on after a Rabbitohs try during the round 13 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on August 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

NSW Police said a 21-year-old man was arrested about 10pm on Saturday (local time) after allegedly becoming abusive towards officers.

Haas was detained by police and taken to Tweed Heads Police Station where he was charged with "offensive language and intimidating police".

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court on February 2.

NSW and Australia star Haas is one of rugby league's best front-rowers and has been named the Broncos' best player the past two seasons.

Haas was fined $20,000 and suspended for the opening four rounds of the 2019 NRL season for failing to comply with an NRL integrity unit investigation over a matter involving members of his family.


