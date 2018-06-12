Broncos star Darius Boyd quits rep footy after Origin axing

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd has declared he's done with representative footy and will not make himself available for a State of Origin recall.

James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd watches during game one of the State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. Source: Photosport

A fortnight after Queensland coach Kevin Walters overlooked him based on form for the first time since his 2008 debut, the veteran NRL fullback pulled the plug to join retired Maroons Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk.

Boyd cited a desire to focus on the Broncos and allow younger players to get their turn in the Origin arena as contributing factors to his decision.

"My time's done in rep footy," Boyd told News Corp Australia.

"I've had a great career. I have nothing to be disappointed about. I'm really happy with everything I've achieved in the rep arena.

"I don't think I have anything more to prove. It's time for the younger fellas coming in. They have great players, really quality guys coming through."

A sluggish start to the season with the Broncos and the remnants of an earlier hamstring injury cost Boyd a Queensland call-up.

There was speculation Billy Slater's withdrawal from game one through injury might spur a recall and Walters revealed this month the door was still open.

"We just don't think Darius is quite at the level he knows he should be," Walters said.