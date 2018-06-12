 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Broncos star Darius Boyd quits rep footy after Origin axing

share

Source:

AAP

Brisbane captain Darius Boyd has declared he's done with representative footy and will not make himself available for a State of Origin recall.

James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd, left, watches during game one of the State of Origin rugby league, Queensland Reds v New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 31 May 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

James Tedesco of NSW takes a high ball as Queensland's Darius Boyd watches during game one of the State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane.

Source: Photosport

A fortnight after Queensland coach Kevin Walters overlooked him based on form for the first time since his 2008 debut, the veteran NRL fullback pulled the plug to join retired Maroons Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk.

Boyd cited a desire to focus on the Broncos and allow younger players to get their turn in the Origin arena as contributing factors to his decision.

"My time's done in rep footy," Boyd told News Corp Australia.

"I've had a great career. I have nothing to be disappointed about. I'm really happy with everything I've achieved in the rep arena.

"I don't think I have anything more to prove. It's time for the younger fellas coming in. They have great players, really quality guys coming through."

A sluggish start to the season with the Broncos and the remnants of an earlier hamstring injury cost Boyd a Queensland call-up.

There was speculation Billy Slater's withdrawal from game one through injury might spur a recall and Walters revealed this month the door was still open.

"We just don't think Darius is quite at the level he knows he should be," Walters said.

"Certainly if Darius can get back up to the player he has been for Queensland, he will get back into this side."

Related

NRL

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:35
1
Sam Malcolmson has taken aim at the appointments made by CEO, Andy Martin.

'Australia must be laughing' - All Whites legend admits fears for future of NZ football

00:51
2
After his victory against Sefer Seferi, the Gypsy King took aim at heavyweight boxing's big guns.

'They're all s***!' Tyson Fury fires shots at Parker, Wilder, Joshua after comeback win

00:15
3
The Steel defeated the Tactix 53-52 at Horncastle Arena in Christchurch.

Southern Steel snatch victory from Tactix after late long range goal by Te Paea Selby-Rickit

01:11
4
The All Blacks coach is confident there's more to come from his side, despite a 52-11 win over France.

Five things we learned about All Blacks' first Test match against France

01:57
5
Katie Duncan spoke to 1 NEWS about the dreadful tactics employed by Andreas Heraf yesterday.

NZ coach's comments after Japan loss a 'kick in the guts' to women's football

03:07
The US President has all but invited Kim Jong-Un to the White House if the summit is a success.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un to meet one on one during summit

The move raises concerns about the risk of holding such a monumental meeting with barely anyone to bear witness.

02:11
Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.

Wet and wild day expected around much of the country with East Coast on high alert for rising river levels

MetService has also issued heavy rain warnings for Coromandel Peninsula, Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay, the Tararua Range and the Kaikōura Ranges.

04:00
Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Narrelle Newdick was looking to buy a car in Tauranga.

01:49
Plans by the Government to scrap the controversial three strikes law have been axed as Labour can't get support from one of its coalition partners.

John Armstrong's opinion: Andrew Little's Three Strikes mess 'galling' for Ardern on last working day in Wellington

With the Prime Minister about to leave the building for the next six weeks or so, you might have thought her Cabinet colleagues would have started exercising caution in the extreme, our columnist writes.

03:56
TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.

Watch: Why are macrons so important in Te Reo Māori?

TVNZ is joining the growing number of organisations using tohutō (macrons) on air.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 