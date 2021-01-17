TODAY |

Broncos' Payne Haas hit with three game ban, $50k fine for intimidating police

Source:  AAP

The NRL has imposed a three-game ban and a $50,000 fine on Brisbane forward Payne Haas following his clash with NSW police last month.

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks on after a Rabbitohs try during the round 13 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on August 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

The NSW and Australian representative avoided a conviction and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to charges of intimidating police and offensive language in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

Today, the NRL issued Haas with a breach notice following an integrity unit investigation into the incident in Tweed Heads on January 16 proposing the ban and fine.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo labelled his conduct "unacceptable".


League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Tom Brady wins record seventh Super Bowl title as Tampa Bay flatten Kansas City Chiefs
2
Djokovic adds further fuel to Kyrgios feud on eve of Australian Open
3
SBW to release tell-all autobiography with help from Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff
4
'Not better than Sophie Devine, but still pretty good' - Twitter users lap up young cricket fan's comments
5
Super Bowl ads went for light humour, not all succeeded
MORE FROM
League
MORE

More details revealed for Dragons' contract offer to Israel Folau — including social media conditions

Benji Marshall named in Māori All Stars squad, Kalyn Ponga unavailable
01:57

Patrick Tuipulotu says Blues would love to recruit Tuivasa-Sheck — 'He'd slot right in'

Corey Harawira-Naera back in NRL's bad books after being charged with drink driving