Broncos' Payne Haas hit with three game ban, $50k fine for intimidating police

The NRL has imposed a three-game ban and a $50,000 fine on Brisbane forward Payne Haas following his clash with NSW police last month.

Payne Haas of the Broncos looks on after a Rabbitohs try during the round 13 NRL match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Brisbane Broncos at ANZ Stadium on August 07, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

The NSW and Australian representative avoided a conviction and was placed on a two-year good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to charges of intimidating police and offensive language in Tweed Heads Local Court on Thursday.

Today, the NRL issued Haas with a breach notice following an integrity unit investigation into the incident in Tweed Heads on January 16 proposing the ban and fine.

NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo labelled his conduct "unacceptable".