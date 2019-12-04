Broncos not keen on signing Folau despite reports

Brisbane have distanced themselves from reports they are keen to bring Israel Folau back to the NRL.

Source: 1 NEWS

The Broncos were linked in media reports to a potential move to sign the former Wallabies winger after he reached an out-of-court settlement with Rugby Australia earlier this week over his wrongful termination claim.



Within hours of the reports being published today however, the Broncos issued a brief statement saying they had no intention of bringing the 30-year- old back to Red Hill.



"Contrary to media speculation, the Broncos have not been part of discussions of any kind with the player," the Broncos said in the statement posted on their website.



"The club's roster is settled for the 2020 season.



"We wish Israel well in the future."



News Corp Australia reports Folau has been training hard to get himself fit for a preferred return to rugby league.



Folau's sporting future is uncertain despite settling his claim with Rugby Australia relating to his axing over an infamous homophobic post on social media.



ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has previously publicly insisted that a return to the NRL for devout Christian Folau would be difficult given his controversial stance on homosexuality is incompatible with the game's ethos.



The News Corp Australia report claims Folau would be willing to allow the NRL to vet his future social media posts if it allowed him to move back to the competition.



Folau played for Melbourne and the Broncos in his four-season NRL career between 2007 and 2010 before switching codes to join expansion club GWS in the AFL.

