Broncos' mascot plays dead, as Brisbane handed NRL thrashing by Storm

AAP
Melbourne's love for Suncorp Stadium has only intensified after a 40-4 domination of Brisbane.

The NRL front runners scored seven tries to one, bumping the Broncos out of the top eight in what was a brilliant response to the Storm's golden point loss to Manly last weekend.

Evergreen 36-year-old Cameron Smith toyed with the hosts, mixing expert kicks with clever runs before adding a breakaway try with the result already in the bag.

The win didn't quite eclipse the Storm's record 48-6 thumping of the Broncos two years prior, but it was still Melbourne's 17th from their last 19 encounters.

And it stretched their unbeaten run in Brisbane against the marquee Queensland club to nine matches across 10 years.

It was a masterclass from the ladder-leaders against a Brisbane team missing veteran Matt Gillett (back), wrecking ball Tevita Pangai (suspended) and featuring five players aged 20 or younger.

Brisbane had moved to eighth after an unbeaten month but that momentum evaporated when Kotoni Staggs twice kicked the ball dead from restarts in the first half.

The Storm launched raid after raid down the Broncos' right edge, as hooker- turned-halfback Jake Turpin and 19-year-old forward Payne Haas were made to front up in defence.

Melbourne had early success when Josh Addo-Carr raced down that flank for the game's first try, with Brisbane holding out for the next 20 minutes before Christian Welch and Kenny Bromwich barged over.

Brisbane managed just one line break to Melbourne's 11 and were allowed just 40 per cent of the ball as Smith and Cameron Munster's precision kicking was matched by their teammates' chase.

Storm fullback Jahrome Hughes shrugged off Darius Boyd's tackle to start the second half, with his converted try effectively killing the contest with nearly 40 minutes still to play.

A second try to Bromwich, plus one to Smith and another to Ryan Papenhuyzen had punters flicking through the record books before Staggs latched onto a James Segeyaro offload to break the Broncos' duck with eight minutes to play.

Melbourne marched to a 40-4 victory at Suncorp Stadium. Source: SKY
