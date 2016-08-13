TODAY |

Broncos to keep Milford at fullback for clash against the Warriors

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Warriors

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold is persisting with his decision to switch Anthony Milford to fullback, insisting the 25-year-old has the qualities to be an NRL gamebreaker in the position.

Milford will return to the Broncos line-up for Saturday's clash with the Warriors at Suncorp Stadium after missing last weekend's win over Cronulla due to a knee injury.

The ex-Queensland State of Origin player suffered the MCL strain in his first match in the Broncos' No.1 jersey against Newcastle in round 15.

Seibold says the importance of a running fullback who can create havoc for defensive lines had been shown during the State of Origin series where NSW custodian James Tedesco was the player of the series.

He's not saying Milford is comparable to Tedesco but Seibold firmly believes the Samoan international's skills are ideal for a modern fullback.

"Milf's speed and footwork can ask some questions of middle forwards, so I think we'll have a good look at that and I think that's the way to go," he said.

Milford's switch means Broncos captain Darius Boyd will start again at five- eighth in another positional change which has created plenty of discussion.

Boyd's first game in the No.6 against the Knights was a write-off when Richard Kennar's dislocated shoulder forced a backline reshuffle which included Boyd defending in the centres.

Without Milford, Boyd played fullback against the Sharks and impressed with arguably his best display of the season but Seibold again isn't tempted to abandon his long-term plan of playing the ex-Queensland and Test representative in the halves.

"I'm not playing games there - I named him in the number six," Seibold said.

"I just think Darbs is just a really good fit. He steadies the ship a lot for us there."

Anthony Milford
Anthony Milford Source: Getty
More From
League
NRL
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:12
The two old rivals featured in another Wimbledon classic 11 years after their unforgettable final at the All England Club.
Federer through to Wimbledon final after another memorable clash with Nadal
2
Monty Panesar gives the Black Caps no chance in Sunday night's World Cup final.
Black Caps have next to no chance, will present 'the easiest final', ex-England spinner predicts
3
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
4
Sam Cane leaves the field after a historic win to Ireland. New Zealand All Blacks v Ireland test match rugby at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. Saturday 5 November 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Sam Cane to captain All Blacks, SBW part of travelling side to face Argentina
5
Barrett said he hasn’t honed in on a particular area he wants to live just yet.
'You got a spare room?' Beauden Barrett admits he’s still tackling Auckland's 'tricky' housing market
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'He is going really well' - Te Maire Martin returns to training after brain bleed
Tom Trbojevic of the Manly Sea Eagles during the NRL League match, Manly v Warriors, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 30th March 2019. Copyright photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz

Christchurch won't host Sea Eagles next season due to financial issues - report
Agnatius Paasi in possession. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

Warriors enforcer Agnatius Paasi re-signs with Kiwi NRL club on three-year deal
00:41
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.

NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed