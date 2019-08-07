TODAY |

Broncos hooker reveals reason for rejecting $1.2m Warriors deal: 'my horses'

1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Broncos hooker Jake Turpin has revealed his surprising reason for rejecting the Warriors and re-signing with Brisbane: to be close to his harness racing mad family.

The only real shining light for Brisbane during a dismal season, 22-year-old Turpin has had a breakout year with the Broncos in 2019, with the Warriors eager to secure the hooker on a reported $1.2 million deal.

However, Turpin would reject the Warriors and at least five other clubs vying for his signature, opting to remain in Brisbane due to his love for racing. He penned a new three-year deal yesterday.

Speaking to media, Turpin opened up about his decision to stay put at the Broncos.

"The stables are only an hour and a half away and I can go and see my horses, do some track work," Turpin said. "I can be around them."

Turpin also spoke about how staying close to his family was another major reason for his re-signing.

"I have two little nieces. If I moved way I wouldn't see them grow up," he said. "I spent three years [away] from them, which was hard on me - my first niece didn't know my name for their first two years."

Jake Turpin scores
Jake Turpin scores Source: Getty
More From
League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
The world number one and Olympic silver medallist has linked up with Gary Gilchrist after an over-par 2016.
Out-of-form Lydia Ko hits back at critics: 'Thank you to the haters'
2
The former Shark did brilliantly to reel in a long ball and get his feet down to complete a touchdown catch at Jets training camp.
Ex-NRL star Valentine Holmes makes first highlights-reel play as he chases NFL dream
3
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
4
Tim Paine was probably making a gag about Stokes' heritage but his execution was severely lacking.
Aussie captain bizarrely sledges Ben Stokes about Sir Richard Hadlee during Ashes
5
The two number sevens could find themselves as a pair this year.
Ardie Savea 'has to be on the field' - Justin Marshall on All Blacks' loose forward conundrum
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:46
The odds of making the NRL finals continue to pile up against the Warriors, with injuries the latest concern.

'It was all just attitude, heart, courage' - Blake Green wrong in hoping the Warriors' lack of fight wouldn't be seen again
00:36
The 20-year-old is hoping to inspire his team and feed off the energy of its leaders.

Warriors youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita looking to shine in starting role

00:46
The odds of making the NRL finals continue to pile up against the Warriors, with injuries the latest concern.

Chanel Harris-Tavita to start for Warriors, who have made four changes for NRL clash against Manly
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Maika Sivo try. Parramatta Eels v Vodafone Warriors. NRL Rugby League. Bankwest Stadium, Sydney, Australia. 27th July 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz

NRL calls for players to ease up on dissent towards refs or risk being punished