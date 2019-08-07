Broncos hooker reveals reason for rejecting $1.2m Warriors deal: 'my horses'

Broncos hooker Jake Turpin has revealed his surprising reason for rejecting the Warriors and re-signing with Brisbane: to be close to his harness racing mad family.

The only real shining light for Brisbane during a dismal season, 22-year-old Turpin has had a breakout year with the Broncos in 2019, with the Warriors eager to secure the hooker on a reported $1.2 million deal.

However, Turpin would reject the Warriors and at least five other clubs vying for his signature, opting to remain in Brisbane due to his love for racing. He penned a new three-year deal yesterday.

Speaking to media, Turpin opened up about his decision to stay put at the Broncos.

"The stables are only an hour and a half away and I can go and see my horses, do some track work," Turpin said. "I can be around them."

Turpin also spoke about how staying close to his family was another major reason for his re-signing.