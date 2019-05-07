TODAY |

Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough to see surgeon after knee injury at training

AAP
More From
League
NRL

Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough will meet a surgeon later this week after scans confirmed he injured his medial collateral ligament (MCL) in training.

The Queensland State of Origin No.9 collapsed at training with the Broncos on Monday.

While initial concerns he'd damaged his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) have been dismissed, the 29-year-old is facing at least a month on the sidelines.

If he has to undergo surgery it's expected the recovery time is likely to be even longer.

"He has had a scan today and he has got a fairly decent MCL injury so we will send him for a surgical opinion on that and go from there," Broncos head of performance Paul Devlin said.

"They tend to heal pretty well, he will go into as brace and we will progress his rehab journey straight away."

The news means McCullough is almost certain to be unavailable for the Maroons in the June 5 Origin opener at Suncorp Stadium.

It deepens an injury crisis for Queensland, especially at hooker, with Sydney Roosters' Jake Friend (biceps) already ruled out of this year's series.

Their absence has led to renewed calls for former captain Cameron Smith to be sent an SOS to come out of representative retirement.

Coach Kevin Walters has ruled out attempting to lure Smith to add to his 42-game Origin career however, stating North Queensland's Jake Granville is an option to make his Queensland debut.

"Granville is another who is still playing and seems to be on the way up - we will just have to look at our options," Walters told AAP on Monday.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Andrew McCullough passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Red Hill on April 30, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)
Andrew McCullough passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Red Hill in Brisbane. Source: Getty
More From
League
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Luke Jacobson's big tackle on Smith led to the Highlanders fullback injuring his hamstring.
Chiefs enforcer relieved Ben Smith hasn't been ruled out of World Cup after his big tackle
2
The Highlanders fullback could've played his last match for the Otago franchise after suffering a hamstring strain.
Aaron Smith backs injured Highlanders teammate Ben Smith to return sooner than 6-8 weeks
3
Peter Breen is the creator of Rugby Bricks which has over 79,000 followers on Instagram.
Former Otago player's online coaching platform gains popularity with help from All Blacks stars
4
An injured Ben Smith of the Highlanders is observed during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Chiefs, held at the Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 4 May 2019. Copyright Image: Joe Allison / www.Photosport.nz
Ben Smith may've played his last game for Highlanders with injury side-lining him for 6-8 weeks
5
The golf star was awarded with a Medal of Freedom after his Masters victory.
'A global symbol of American excellence' – Donald Trump awards Tiger Woods Medal of Freedom
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:52
Blake Green said the Knights were the latest team to aim for the sidelines to reduce RTS's counter attacking runs.

Warriors' rivals kicking for touch to negate Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's impact
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 05: NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler looks on during a New South Wales Blues State of Origin training session at NSWRL Centre of Excellence Field on July 5, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

NSW coach says Panthers only have themselves to blame for poor NRL start
00:30
Newcastle outmuscled the Warriors 36-18 at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Confidence low after Warriors lose to the Knights in fourth consecutive loss
00:15
Sivo beat five defenders on his way to score a 70m try in his side’s 32-18 win.

Eels winger Maika Sivo scores spectacular 70m try as Parramatta defeat Dragons