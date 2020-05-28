Broncos halfback sends scare through NRL after failing temperature check twice, before finally passing

Broncos halfback Brodie Croft sent a scare through the NRL after twice failing a temperature check prior to Brisbane’s clash with Parramatta, as the NRL resumed today.

Brodie Croft moved from the Melbourne Storm to the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season. Source: Photosport

The Broncos signing twice registered a temperature above 37.2 degrees when undergoing the check as he arrived at Suncorp Stadium.

Fortunately, the 22-year-old, who said he was feeling well, passed the third time and has been cleared to play.