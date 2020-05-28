TODAY |

Broncos halfback sends scare through NRL after failing temperature check twice, before finally passing

Source:  1 NEWS

Broncos halfback Brodie Croft sent a scare through the NRL after twice failing a temperature check prior to Brisbane’s clash with Parramatta, as the NRL resumed today.

Brodie Croft moved from the Melbourne Storm to the Broncos ahead of the 2020 season. Source: Photosport

The Broncos signing twice registered a temperature above 37.2 degrees when undergoing the check as he arrived at Suncorp Stadium.

Fortunately, the 22-year-old, who said he was feeling well, passed the third time and has been cleared to play.

Under NRL protocols, players undergo temperature checks prior to games to ensure they don’t have any Covid-19 symptoms.

