Broncos flyer James Roberts accused of pulling woman's hair: report

AAP

Troubled NRL star James Roberts has been accused of forcefully pulling a young woman by her hair at a Gold Coast nightclub.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND - APRIL 07: James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between the Brisbane Broncos and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium on April 7, 2016 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

James Roberts of the Broncos during the round six NRL match between Brisbane and the St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.

Source: Getty

The Brisbane centre was out early on Sunday morning after the Magic Millions horse racing event when he allegedly grabbed the woman from behind, causing pain to her neck, News Corp Australia reports.

He was pointed out by patrons to club security and removed from the premises.

The 23-year-old complainant is reportedly reluctant to make an official complaint and Queensland police confirmed none had been lodged.

The woman, who did not want to be named, told News Corp the pull was "forceful".

"He came up from behind me and pulled my hair quite hard and yanked my head back," she said.

"I had a sore neck all day yesterday."

The Broncos and NRL have been contacted for comment.

The 23-year-old Roberts' debut season with Brisbane was marred by a string of off-field incidents.

The Broncos fined him $20,000 following allegations he abused a female staff member in a drunken incident at the Normanby Hotel in Brisbane when he was refused service.

On the field, Roberts was suspended from the Broncos' sudden-death semi-final against North Queensland for kicking an opposition player on the ground.

He checked into a rehabilitation facility in Thailand at the end of the NRL season.

Before arriving at Brisbane, Roberts was released by South Sydney in 2011 after contract breaches, including smashing a taxi window and he was sacked by Penrith in March 2014 for more misbehaviour.

He was thrown a lifeline by Gold Coast during the 2014 season and became one of the Titans' best players.

