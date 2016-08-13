 

Broncos five-eighth Anthony Milford to wear Samoan blue in Pacific rugby league Test against England

AAP

Brisbane playmaker Anthony Milford has been named in Samoa's squad for next week's rugby league Test against England, as part of Pacific Test triple-header on May 6.

Anthony Milford

Anthony Milford

Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Canterbury pair Will Hopoate and Brenko Lee have been selected for Tonga, despite the Bulldogs making their players unavailable for the NSW City-Country game the following day.

Milford will headline a strong Samoa side to take on Broncos coach Wayne Bennett's England at Campbelltown Stadium.

It will be Milford's first appearance for Samoa since the 2013 Word Cup, with Bennett in the past accused of blocking his star half from turning out for the island nation.

Milford will line up alongside the likes of Brisbane teammate Josh McGuire, Canberra centre Joseph Leilu, St George Illawarra's Tim Lafai and Wests Tigers flyer David Nofoaluma.

Milford's decision to play for Toa Samoa will not affect his aspirations to play for Australia at the World Cup at the end of the year.

Under revised eligibility rules, players can nominate a tier-one nation - Australia, New Zealand or England - and a second-tier nation.

They can switch between their two countries multiple times within a World Cup cycle.

Hopoate and Lee will play for Mate Ma'a Tonga against Fiji in a move that is sure to raise eyebrows after Bulldogs coach Des Hasler informed NSWRL officials his players would not be made available for City-Country because of player welfare concerns.

The City-Country match in Mudgee on May 7 is just four days before the Bulldogs take on North Queensland in Sydney. The Pacific Test is played a day prior to City-Country and the

Bulldogs have approved their players to take part.

Former Australian prop and Cronulla premiership winner Andrew Fifita, Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou and NSW outside back Michael Jennings have also been named for Tonga.

Samoa: Leeson Ah Mau , John Asiata, Fa'amanu Brown, Herman Ese'ese, Sam Kasiano, Tim Lafai, Joseph Leilu, Isaac Liu, Josh McGuire, Peter Mata'utia, Sione Mata'utia, Suaia Matagi, Anthony Milford, David Nofoaluma, Kaysa Pritchard, Sauaso Sue, Antonio Winterstein.

Tonga Squad: Will Hopoate, Daniel Tupou, Brenko Lee, Michael Jennings, Jorge Taufua, Tuimoala Lolohea, Ata Hingano, Andrew Fifita, Siliva Havili, Leilani Latu, Sika Manu, Felise Kaufusi, Sio Siua Taukeiaho, Sione Katoa, Joe Ofahengaue, Siosaia Vave, Addin Fonua-Blake, Samisoni Langi, Patrick Kaufusi, Leivaha Pulu, Sione Vea.

